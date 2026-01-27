Former Boston College Men's Hockey Forward Records Assist in Rangers' Win Over Bruins: The Rundown

Former Boston College men’s hockey forward Gabe Perreault tallied an assist in the New York Rangers’ 4-3 overtime win over the Boston Bruins on Monday.

The assist came at the 12:35 mark of the opening frame on a goal by forward J.T. Miller to put the Rangers up 2-1. Forward Mika Zibanejad also recorded an assist on the play.

Perreault is in his first full season with the Rangers after spending two seasons at Boston College. He signed his professional contract with New York on March 31, 2025, one day after BC’s season came to a close in the Manchester Regional Final against Denver 3-1.

He played in five games for the Rangers last season.

So far this season, he has appeared in 20 games and notched three goals and five assists for eight points.

WHATTA FEED by the rookie Gabe Perreault to Miller for the goal

The Rundown: Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026:

Class of 2027 defensive lineman Lemani Fehoko has recieved an offer from Boston College. The high school junior is a three-star prospect and is a product of Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, Calif.

Boston College women's lacrosse is counting down the days to its season opener. The Eagles' 2026 campaign begins on Friday, Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. against Northwestern at Fish Field House in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Giulia Colarusso is ready to rock in 1️⃣2️⃣ days

Class of 2027 linebacker/athlete Noah Renes has received an offer from Boston College. Renes is an unranked prospect and is a product of Niceville High School in Niceville, Fla. Boston College is his 29th offer.

Boston College Eagles Monday Scores:

No games were scheduled.

Boston College Eagles Tuesday Schedule:

Women's Tennis: Boston College at Harvard | 6 p.m. ET | PrestoStream | Live Video | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:

17 days.

On This Day in Boston College History:

January 27, 2008: Mike Holovak, an All-American fullback who was also the head coach of the Eagles from 1951-59, died in Ruskin, Fla., due to complications from pneumonia. He was 88.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“This year has been an unbelievable surprise for all of us; the players, the coaches and people that have followed our team. Now we are hot and playing very well. It is an interesting team because we have some core leaders and now late in the year a whole host of players are starting to be difference-makers.” Jerry York

We'll Leave You With This:

The schedule's been drawn up

