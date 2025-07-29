Former Boston College QB Lands on Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List: The Rundown
Former Boston College and current Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos was named to the 2025 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List that was announced on Monday.
Castellanos was one of 17 players from the ACC and 80 in total to earn the honor.
He spent two seasons with the Eagles from 2023-24. Last year, he appeared in eight games before being benched in place of Grayson James and left the program shortly after.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens had two assists in Team USA White’s 4-3 loss to Sweden on the second day of the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase.
- The Boston Bruins released a blooper reel of Adam Sandler recording the James Hagens pick. Hagens was selected by the Bruins with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft in June.
- Boston College men’s basketball shared practice photos to social media on Monday.
