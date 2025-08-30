SI

Florida State's Upset of No. 8 Alabama Leaves College Football World Stunned

The Seminoles went 2-10 a year ago, and began their 2025 season with a vengeance.

Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos helped lead a home upset of No. 8 Alabama.
The Florida State Seminoles went 2-10 a year ago, putting head coach Mike Norvell squarely on the hot seat entering 2025.

Norvell brought in Tony White at defensive coordinator, Gus Malzahn at offensive coordinator and transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos to help flip the script.

Flipping the script got off to a great start on Saturday, as Castellanos and Co. upset No. 8 Alabama 31-17 in one of the surprises of Week 1.

Kalen DeBoer has already tallied as many losses to unranked opponents in 14 games (four) as Nick Saban did in his 17 years with the Crimson Tide.

Perhaps college football fans should have seen this coming, but Saturday's upset left the sport's fans stunned.

The Crimson Tide will try to get back in the win column next Saturday against Louisiana Monroe, while the Seminoles will host East Texas A&M.

