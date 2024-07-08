Former Boston College WR Zay Flowers Hosts Inaugural Zay Day, The Rundown: July 8, 2024
Former Boston College and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers hosted his inaugural Zay Day on Sunday.
The event took place in Lauderhill, Fla., and was free for all kids in the area.
A couple of the activities included a meet and greet and a QB Accuracy Challenge, as well as had appearances from other Ravens players including quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Isaiah Likely.
Flowers was drafted by the Ravens as the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. During his rookie campaign, he saw time in 16 games and tallied 77 receptions for 858 yards and five touchdowns. He played for Boston College from 2019-22.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
56 days.
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2026 cornerback Victor Lincoln Jr., has received an offer from Boston College. The rising junior is a product of Lancaster High School in Lancaster, Texas, and plays as a CB, full safety, and athlete. Currently, Lincoln has a total of 13 offers which include Baylor, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, and SMU.
- The Golden State Warriors officially announced the addition of former Boston College forward/center Quinten Post to their organization over the weekend. Post was drafted as the No. 52 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Warriors, who re-acquired the pick from the Portland Trailblazers for cash considerations.
- Class of 2026 wide receiver Aljour Miles II has received an offer from Boston College. Miles is a product of Kaufman High School in Kaufman, Texas. During his sophomore campaign, he tallied 57 receptions for 1,016 yards and ten touchdowns. Miles currently holds nine offers which include Colorado State, Oklahoma, and SMU.
