Four Golfers Land on WGCA All-American Scholar Team, The Rundown: July 3, 2024
Four Boston College women's golfers were honored by the Women's Golf Coaches Association for achieving an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher on Tuesday.
Emily Böhrer, Maya Obermüller, Canice Screene, and Cynthia Zhang were named to the 2023-24 WGCA All-American Scholar Team. Nearly 1,500 women's collegiate golfers from over 400 programs were recognized with this prestigious honor. The BC quartet also earned All-ACC Academic team honors this past June.
Böhrer appeared in nine tournaments in 2023-24, registering a stroke average of 74.9 over 27 rounds of play. Obermüller made five starts for the Eagles in her first collegiate season, posting her best finish (tying for eighth) at the Intercollegiate at Prospect Bay. Screene played in eight tournaments and had three top-10 finishes.
Last, but certainly not least, Zhang was BC's leader in stroke average this season, registering 73.9 through nine tournaments and 27 rounds played. The sophomore posted five top-10 and seven top-15 finishes for the Eagles.
- Women's lacrosse midfielder Shea Baker, goalkeeper Shea Dolce, attacker Emma LoPinto, and midfielder/defense Lydia Colasante were four of 22 total players to be added to the U.S. Women’s U20 National Team. The group will compete in the 2024 World Lacrosse Women’s U20 Championship in Hong Kong, China, from Aug. 15-24 and will be led by Northwestern head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller.
- Men's hockey forward Gabe Perreault announced that he will be returning for his sophomore season.
- Men's basketball's first matchup of the 2024 Cayman Islands Classic will be against Old Dominion on Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Eagles and Monarchs are among six other schools in the weekend tournament.
- 2026 four-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo and 2026 edge/outside linebacker Seth Clarke received offers from Boston College football.
