Four-Star EDGE Tobi Haastrup Receives Offer From Boston College, The Rundown: September 7, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Four-star class of 2025 EDGE Tobi Haastrup has received an offer from Boston College.
The senior ranks No. 276 nationally, No. 21 in EDGEs, and No. 39 in the state of Texas as well as has a .9061 rating, according to 247Sports Composite.
Haastrup is a product of Mayde Creek High School in Houston, Texas, and currently holds 16 offers. Other programs to offer the prospect include Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, SMU, Virginia, and more.
Today’s Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College at Harry Anderson Trophy (New Haven, Conn.), at Toni Deutsch (Cambridge, Mass.), at Pine Trophy (New London, Conn.), at Harvard Invite (Cambridge, Mass.) | TBD
- Volleyball: Boston College vs. Central Connecticut State | Fairfield, Conn. | 11 a.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats; Boston College vs. Binghamton | Fairfield, Conn. | 6 p.m. ET |Live Video|Live Stats
- Football: Duquesne at Boston College | 3:30 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats | ACCNX.
Eagles Results:
- Field Hockey: Maryland 2, Boston College 0.
- Volleyball: Boston College 3, Fairfield 0.
- Men’s Soccer: Boston College 1, No. 20 Syracuse 1.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
34 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley and the Green Bay Packers lost their season opener 34-29 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night in São Paulo, Brazil. Hafley is in his first year as the defensive coordinator for Green Bay.
- Class of 2028 point guard Cooper Cox has received an offer from the Boston College women’s basketball program.
- Boston College women’s hockey will play three games against Merrimack during the 2024-25 season, two on the road (Oct. 19 and Feb. 1) and one at home (Nov. 2).
Special Media:
Check out our…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
Published |Modified