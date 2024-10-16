Columbus Blue Jackets Honor Johnny Gaudreau During Home Opener, The Rundown: October 16, 2024
The Columbus Blue Jackets honored the life and legacy of Johnny Gaudreau during their home opener on Tuesday night.
Prior to the start of the game, the organization raised a banner into the rafters of Nationwide Arena. Gaudreau’s wife Meredith, his two kids, parents, and sisters were all in attendance.
At the start of the game, the team kept the left wing position open on the ice and had a 13 second pause of play after the puck drop.
However it wasn’t just the Blue Jackets that held a tribute for him. Each member of the Florida Panthers, the Blue Jackets opponent, walked into the arena with a purple Gatorade and skittles as a way to honor Gaudreau.
Both teams also wore Gaudreau jerseys during warmups.
The Panthers defeated the Blue Jackets 4-3. Columbus center Sean Monahan scored one of the team’s three goals and pointed at the banner after the score.
Eagles Results:
- Women's Tennis: ITA New England Regional Championship Finals Singles Main Draw- Syracuse's Serafima Shastova 2, Olivia Benton 1.
- Women's Golf: 2nd Place, +57 (16-20-21)
Cynthia Zhang- T-2nd Place, +10 (3-4-3)
Frances Kim- T-5th Place, +11 (2-5-4)
Emily Boehrer- T-13th Place, +19 (7-5-7)
Stephany Kim- T-16th Place, +20 (5-6-9)
Angel Lin- T-16th Place, +20 (6-7-7)
Sritha Vemuri- T-25th Place, +23 (8-9-6)
Ana Lucia Trevino- 37th Place, +29 (10-10-9)
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
19 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College men's basketball team held its local Media Day on Tuesday.
- Class of 2027 quarterback Zavion DeShazier will be in Chestnut Hill for the Eagles Nov. 9 game against Syracuse.
- Boston College field hockey midfielder/forward Madelieve Drion has won ACC Offensive Player of the Week and goalie Charley Kramer won ACC Defensive Player of the Week.
