Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Kings-Blue Jackets, Flames-Capitals, Mammoth-Blackhawks)

Columbus Blue Jackets (-142) vs. Los Angeles Kings

Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals UNDER 5.5 (+110)

Utah Mammoth -1.5 (+125) at Chicago Blackhawks

The Blue Jackets host the Kings in a Monday afternoon game to start today’s slate. This is a game that was postponed due to weather earlier this season.

Columbus is riding a five-game point streak, but it did lose 5-4 in overtime to Utah on Saturday. Still, the Blue Jackets are an impressive 17-8-6 at home, and got Norris Trophy candidate Zach Werenski back from an illness over the weekend.

The Kings have been inconsistent as of late, going just 2-6-0 in their last eight games. They’re quickly behind in the Western Conference playoff race.

The Jackets have been playing well recently, and I think that continues this afternoon against the Kings.

The Flames and Capitals are both struggling a bit right now. Calgary ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Hurricanes, but the Flames now go on the road where they’re just 9-18-3.

Meanwhile, Washington has lost three straight following a three-game winning streak. The Caps have scored just five goals in those three losses.

The Capitals have now gone UNDER the total in seven of their last eight games, with Calgary hitting the UNDER in four of its last six.

This should be a low-scoring game between two teams that sold at the trade deadline last week.

The Mammoth are riding high with three straight wins and victories in seven of their last nine games. While one of those losses was against these Blackhawks, Chicago is in a tough spot tonight.

The Blackhawks are back home after a long six-game road trip – five games after the Olympic break. That includes an overtime loss in Dallas yesterday in which Chicago blew a 2-0 lead.

The first game back at home after a road trip is always tough, and this being a back-to-back makes it that much more difficult for the Blackhawks. Add in the fact that they just traded a few pieces, including their captain, and things couldn’t be much worse for Chicago in this one.

Utah should get some sweet revenge for its fourth straight win tonight.

