Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Adam Fantilli, Matvei Michkov, Drake Batherson)

It was a great night for props on Friday, as Evan Bouchard and Quinn Hughes both recorded assists, and Cutter Gauthier opened the scoring in Anaheim.

I’m looking to keep that going with NHL picks for Adam Fantilli, Matvei Michkov, and Drake Batherson tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, March 9.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, March 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Adam Fantilli Anytime Goalscorer (+230) vs. Kings

Matvei Michkov UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-148) vs. Rangers

Drake Batherson OVER 0.5 Points (-160) at Canucks

Adam Fantilli has been hot since the Olympic break. The Blue Jackets center has five goals in six games since the break after scoring just one goal in his previous 23 contests.

Goalscorers get streaky in the NHL, and Fantilli is riding high right now. He centers the top line in Columbus and is also on the top power-play unit.

The Kings have allowed 11 goals in their last three games. This is an appetizing +230 price for Fantilli to stay hot at home.

The Philadelphia Flyers are making the worst type of history right now. They’ve had 25 shots on goal or fewer in nine straight games, a franchise record. They’re averaging just 20 SOG per game in that span, including 15 and 16 SOG in their last two contests.

Matvei Michkov is having a down sophomore season for the Flyers. He has just 32 points and 123 shots on goal in 61 games, and that’s been trending downward recently.

Michkov has UNDER 2.5 shots on goal in 10 straight games, including a total of 2 SOG in his last four games.

The Flyers aren’t generating much offense right now, so I’ll fade Michkov tonight against the Rangers.

Drake Batherson is quietly working his way up to a point-per-game pace this season. The Senators winger has six points during his four-game point streak, bringing him up to 55 points through 59 games on the year.

The winger is getting a chance to play on the top line, and he’s making the most of it.

Batherson has 11 points in his last 10 games, finding the scoresheet in 8 of those contests. He now has a point in 37 of 59 games overall (63%) on the season

This is a bit of a juicy play at -160, but I think it’s worth it against a Canucks team that has allowed 36 goals during its eight-game losing streak.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

