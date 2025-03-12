How to Watch: Boston College Baseball at No. 5 Florida State
The Boston College Eagles (7-6, 2-1 ACC) baseball team is looking to continue its hot start to conference play as it travels to Tallahassee, Fla., for a three-game set against the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (15-1) this weekend.
Although the Eagles have had a rollercoaster start to their season, they are riding a two-game winning streak into the matchup after earning a 10-5 win over Merrimack on Tuesday and a 6-3 win over then-No. 9 Virginia (now No. 23) on Sunday to capture an impressive series win.
Boston College has played a majority of its schedule so far on the road as the team has only had a sole game on its home turf. This series is the last road trip before a five-game home stand. After the set, eight of its next nine games will be played at Harrington Athletics Village.
The Seminoles have gotten off to a hot start to the season, but suffered its first loss to the year to the No. 5 Florida Gators 7-2 on Tuesday night. This series marks Florida State’s ACC opener.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball at Florida State-
Who: Boston College Eagles and Florida State Seminoles
When: Friday, March 14 at 6 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 15 at 2 p.m.
Sunday, March 16 at 1 p.m.
Where: Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WFLA 100.7 FM (FSU broadcast)
Last Outing, Florida State: The Seminoles suffered their first loss of the season to the No. 7 Florida Gators 7-2 on Tuesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles secured a midweek win over the Merrimack Warriors 10-5 in their home opener on Tuesday evening
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the 2024 regular season for a three-game set from April 5-7. Florida State took the series, winning the opener 12-4 and finale 9-2. Boston College won the middle game 7-6 in 11 innings.