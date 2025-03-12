BC Bulletin

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball at No. 5 Florida State

The Eagles look to continue their hot streak this weekend.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Baseball (BCBirdball) via X

The Boston College Eagles (7-6, 2-1 ACC) baseball team is looking to continue its hot start to conference play as it travels to Tallahassee, Fla., for a three-game set against the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (15-1) this weekend. 

Although the Eagles have had a rollercoaster start to their season, they are riding a two-game winning streak into the matchup after earning a 10-5 win over Merrimack on Tuesday and a 6-3 win over then-No. 9 Virginia (now No. 23) on Sunday to capture an impressive series win. 

Boston College has played a majority of its schedule so far on the road as the team has only had a sole game on its home turf. This series is the last road trip before a five-game home stand. After the set, eight of its next nine games will be played at Harrington Athletics Village. 

The Seminoles have gotten off to a hot start to the season, but suffered its first loss to the year to the No. 5 Florida Gators 7-2 on Tuesday night. This series marks Florida State’s ACC opener.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball at Florida State-

Who: Boston College Eagles and Florida State Seminoles

When: Friday, March 14 at 6 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 15 at 2 p.m.
Sunday, March 16 at 1 p.m.

Where: Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla. 

TV: ACCNX

Radio: WFLA 100.7 FM (FSU broadcast)

Last Outing, Florida State: The Seminoles suffered their first loss of the season to the No. 7 Florida Gators 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles secured a midweek win over the Merrimack Warriors 10-5 in their home opener on Tuesday evening 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the 2024 regular season for a three-game set from April 5-7. Florida State took the series, winning the opener 12-4 and finale 9-2. Boston College won the middle game 7-6 in 11 innings.

Read More:

manual

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC