Boston College Baseball Takes Series Over No. 9 Virginia
The Boston College Eagles (6-6, 2-1 ACC) baseball team won its rubber match against the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers (9-5, 1-2 ACC) 6-3 on Sunday afternoon.
After a scoreless opening frame by both teams, Boston College put the first run on the board in the second inning on an RBI single by first baseman Esteban Garcia.
Virginia knotted up the contest at 1 in the home half of the inning with a sacrifice fly by right fielder James Nunnallee.
The Eagles regained the lead and kept it the remainder of the contest after scoring five unanswered runs in the third and fourth.
Boston College plated three runs in the third on a three-run home run by right fielder Jack Toomey and put up two additional runs the following inning when Garcia and second baseman Vince Cimini both scored on a fielding error to put the Eagles up 6-1.
The Cavaliers cut into their deficit 6-3 in the bottom of the fourth with a sacrifice fly by catcher Trey Wells and an RBI single by Nunnallee, but that was all Virginia could execute.
Right-handed pitcher Bobby Chicoine started on the mound for Boston College. In his second outing of the year, the junior allowed one run (earned) on two hits and one walk in two innings of work.
Brady Miller, Dylan Howanitz, Joey Ryan, and A.J. Colarusso entered out of the bullpen. The group combined for five hits, two runs, two walks, and two hit by pitches. Ryan earned the win while Colarusso was credited with the save.
With the victory, the Eagles take the series against the Cavaliers. Boston College won the opener 7-4 on Friday and fell short 22-16 on Saturday in an offensive onslaught by both teams.
Next up, Boston College plays its home opener on Tuesday afternoon against Merrimack. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET.