How to Watch Boston College Baseball's Home Series Against No. 9 Virginia

The Boston College Eagles (18-8, 6-3 ACC) baseball team is getting ready for its biggest series of the season so far as it hosts the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers (21-5, 6-3 ACC) this weekend.

Coming into the matchup, the Eagles are riding a seven-game win streak. During the stretch, Boston College has earned wins over Sacred Heart 5-4, UMass Lowell 12-2, Northeastern 3-2, Merrimack 12-2, and a sweep over Cal last weekend 4-3, 9-6, and 3-2.

The Cavaliers will also enter the series with a little momentum. They are on a two-game winning streak with victories over then-No. 24 Wake Forest 14-4 on Sunday and Maryland 16-6 on Tuesday.

Virginia won its series with Wake Forest over the weekend as it won the series opener 10-6 on Friday, but dropped the middle game 13-4 to force the rubber match on Sunday.

Last season, Boston College and Virginia met a total of four times with the Eagles winning three of those games.

The first meeting was for a three-game series from March 7-9. Boston College took the opener 7-4 and the finale 6-3 to win the series. Virginia won the middle game 22-16.

Later in the year, the two rematched in the second round of the ACC Tournament at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C., on May 21. The Eagles defeated the Cavaliers 12-8 to advance to the quarterfinals where they lost to UNC 7-2 to end their 2025 campaign.

The set marks the third ranked series for Boston College so far this season. The Eagles opened conference play with a series win over then-No. 24 Miami earlier in the month (March 6-8) and lost a series to No. 14 NC State on the road from March 13-15.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Virginia:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers

When: Friday, March 27 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 at 1 p.m.

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers earned a 16-6 run-rule win over the Maryland Terps in eight innings on Tuesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 12-2 run-rule win over the Merrimack Warriors in seven innings on Wednesday evening.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the second round of the 2025 ACC Tournament on May 21. Boston College defeated Virginia 12-8 to advance to the quarterfinals.