Boston College Baseball Run Rules Merrimack

BRIGHTON, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (18-8, 6-3 ACC) baseball team earned its 18th win of the season with a 12-2 run-rule victory over the Merrimack Warriors (10-11, 5-4 MAAC) at Harrington Athletics Village on Wednesday.

The Eagles got on the board first in the home half of the third inning. Center fielder Carter Hendrickson reached base after being hit by a pitch as the leadoff batter. He advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, stole third, and crossed home plate on an RBI groundout by left fielder Colin Larson to give Boston College a 1-0 advantage.

The Warriors knotted up the game at 1 in the fifth on an RBI single by first baseman Greg Cristino. Prior to the at-bat, Merrimack put a pair of runners on base after a drawn walk by shortstop Samuel Sherman and a single by second baseman Matt Deshiro.

After a scoreless fourth frame, Boston College went back in front 3-1 on a bases-clearing double by second baseman Ty Mainolfi which scored Larson and shortstop Julio Solier.

In the sixth, Merrimack got back within one 3-2 on a sacrifice fly by catcher Garrett McGovern.

The Eagles responded in the bottom half of the inning and plated five runs. The first two scores came off a two-RBI double by Larson. Solier brought in a run on a sacrifice fly, Larson scored on a wild pitch, and first baseman Nick Wang hit a deep solo home run to left field to put Boston College up 8-2.

Boston College cemented the 12-2 run-rule win in the seventh after scoring four runs. Larson started the scoring for the Eagles with an RBI single, followed by an RBI single by Solier, a bases-loaded drawn walk by Mainolfi, and an RBI single by Wang ended the game.

Right-handed pitcher Drew Grumbles started on the mound for the Eagles. In the victory, the junior went four scoreless innings and allowed three hits, walked one batter, and struck out five.

John D Mitchell and Chase Hartsell entered out of the bullpen. Hartsell picked up the win which moved him to 2-0 on the year.

Next up, Boston College hosts the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers for a three-game series starting on Friday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET on ACCNX.