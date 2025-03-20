How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs No. 17 UNC
The Boston College Eagles (9-9, 2-4 ACC) baseball team is looking to bounce back in conference play with a three-game home series against the No. 17 UNC Tar Heels (16-5, 2-4 ACC) this weekend.
The Eagles are coming off a midweek sweep with wins over Sacred Heart 8-3 on Tuesday and Northeastern 6-0 on Wednesday. The team, however, will be looking to get back in the win column in ACC play.
After an impressive Opening Weekend series win against No. 23 Virginia, Boston College got swept by the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles on the road last weekend.
The Tar Heels will be looking to win their first conference series this year. So far in ACC games, UNC has won one game in its first two series against No. 14 Stanford and No. 16 Louiville. The team will also head into the matchup with a loss under its belt as it suffered a midweek defeat to UConn 5-1 on Wednesday.
This will be the Eagles’ first series and first conference games at home this year. So far, the Eagles have only three contests at Harrington Athletics Village this season, Merrimack, Sacred Heart, and Northeastern, all midweeks.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. UNC:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UNC Tar Heels
When: Friday, March 21 at 3 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 22 at 2 p.m.
Sunday, March 23 at 1 p.m.
Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, UNC: The Tar Heels suffered a loss to the UConn Huskies 5-1 at home on Wednesday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a midweek win over the Northeastern Huskies 6-0 on Wednesday evening.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game set during the 2023 season from April 21-23 at Chapel Hill. Boston College swept UNC 9-8 (10 innings), 9-4, and 6-2.