How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs Notre Dame
The Boston College Eagles (15-17, 5-10 ACC) baseball team is looking to continue its success as it hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (15-15, 3-12 ACC) this weekend.
Although the Eagles have had a rollercoaster of a season, they are riding a two-game winning streak after midweek wins over UMass Lowell and Dartmouth.
The Fighting Irish is looking to snap its three-game skid after suffering a series loss to Virginia Tech and a midweek defeat to Northwestern on Tuesday.
Both teams are hoping to move up the ACC standings in the final weeks of the regular season. Currently, the pair are the bottom two teams in the conference, Boston College sitting in 15th place and Notre Dame in 16th.
With the new format of the ACC Tournament, both teams will compete in May, but are trying to work towards earning higher seeds down the stretch of the season.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Notre Dame:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish
When: Friday, April 11 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM (Saturday)
Last Outing, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish suffered a midweek loss to the Northwestern Wildcats 9-7 at home on Tuesday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 12-2 road win over the Dartmouth Big Green on Wednesday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series from April 19-21, 2024. Notre Dame swept Boston College in South Bend, Ind., 14-3, 9-4, and 13-0.