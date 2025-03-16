How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs Sacred Heart
The Boston College Eagles (7-9, 2-4 ACC) baseball team starts a five-game home stand with a midweek matchup against the Sacred Heart Pioneers (9-8, 4-2 MAAC) on Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Over the weekend, Boston College got swept by No. 5 Florida State 8-2, 14-0 (seven innings) and 6-2.
The Pioneers will be looking to stay above .500 and to add an impressive win to their resume.
After losing its first four games to open the season, three to South Carolina and one to Georgetown, Sacred Heart has gone 9-4 in its last 13 games. Most recently, the team won its series over conference opponent St. Peter’s during the weekend, losing the opener 9-8 and taking the final two 13-4 and 11-9.
This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series 3-0 which includes the most recent matchup on March 22, 2023, 8-7.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Sacred Heart:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Sacred Heart Pioneers
When: Tuesday, March 18 at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Sacred Heart: The Pioneers recorded a series win over the St. Peter’s Peacocks this past weekend. Saint Peter’s took the opening game 9-8 and Sacred Heart took the final two 13-4 and 11-9.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles were swept by the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles over the weekend 8-2, 14-0, and 6-2.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was on March 22, 2023. Boston College defeated Sacred Heart 8-7 at home.