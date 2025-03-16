BC Bulletin

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs Sacred Heart

The Eagles start a five-game home stand on Tuesday afternoon.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Baseball (BCBirdball) via X

The Boston College Eagles (7-9, 2-4 ACC) baseball team starts a five-game home stand with a midweek matchup against the Sacred Heart Pioneers (9-8, 4-2 MAAC) on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Eagles will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Over the weekend, Boston College got swept by No. 5 Florida State 8-2, 14-0 (seven innings) and 6-2. 

The Pioneers will be looking to stay above .500 and to add an impressive win to their resume. 

After losing its first four games to open the season, three to South Carolina and one to Georgetown, Sacred Heart has gone 9-4 in its last 13 games. Most recently, the team won its series over conference opponent St. Peter’s during the weekend, losing the opener 9-8 and taking the final two 13-4 and 11-9. 

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series 3-0 which includes the most recent matchup on March 22, 2023, 8-7. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Sacred Heart: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Sacred Heart Pioneers

When: Tuesday, March 18 at 3 p.m. ET 

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Sacred Heart: The Pioneers recorded a series win over the St. Peter’s Peacocks this past weekend. Saint Peter’s took the opening game 9-8 and Sacred Heart took the final two 13-4 and 11-9.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles were swept by the No. 5 Florida State Seminoles over the weekend 8-2, 14-0, and 6-2. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was on March 22, 2023. Boston College defeated Sacred Heart 8-7 at home. 

Read More:

manual

Published |Modified
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC