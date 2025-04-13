Boston College Baseball Takes Series Against Notre Dame
The Boston College Eagles (17-18, 7-11 ACC) baseball team earned a series win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (16-17, 4-14 ACC) after a 4-3 victory in the rubber match on Sunday afternoon.
Notre Dame took an early 2-0 lead in the contest after plating a pair of runs in the second inning on two RBI singles by third baseman Nick DeMarco and left fielder Jared Zimbardo.
Boston College cut its deficit in half 2-1 in the bottom of the inning on a solo home run by left fielder Colin Larson, however the Fighting Irish put the Eagles back into the two-run hole in the third 3–1 on an RBI single by first baseman Parker Brzustewicz.
The Eagles slowly chipped away and scored three unanswered runs in the second half of the game to secure the win.
Boston College knotted the game up at 3 on two RBI doubles, one by pinch hitter Esteban Garcia in the fifth and the other by first baseman Vince Cimini in the sixth.
The Eagles walked off the Fighting Irish in the ninth on a one-out RBI single by pinch hitter Gunnar Johnson.
Prior to the game-winning hit, shortstop Sam McNulty hit a leadoff single to start the inning, advanced to second on a throwing error, and reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Cimini in the next plate appearance.
Pitcher Kyle Kipp started on the mound for Boston College. In the outing, Kipp allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk in 2.1 innings of work.
John Kwiatkowski, Gavin Soares, Brady Miller, and Eric Schroeder entered out of the bullpen. The group combined for three hits and zero runs. Schroeder earned the win which moved him to 2-3 on the year.
Next up, Boston College concludes its home stand against the UConn Huskies on Tuesday afternoon, the second matchup of the season between the two. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET.