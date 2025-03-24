How to Watch: Boston College Softball vs Stonehill
The Boston College Eagles (12-14, 1-8 ACC) softball team continues its home stand with a midweek game against the Stonehill Skyhawks (6-16, 0-6 NEC) on Tuesday afternoon.
The Skyhawks are looking to snap their eight-game losing streak. Most recently, Stonehill was swept by the LIU Sharks over the weekend 12-8 and 8-0 on Saturday as well as 8-0 on Sunday.
The Eagles are looking to build momentum. Over the weekend, Boston College suffered a series sweep to the NC State Wolfpack. The Eagles lost the first two games 19-5 in five innings on Friday and 5-0 on Saturday, but took the finale on Sunday 10-7 to avoid the sweep.
The win marked Boston College’s first ACC victory of the season.
The contest is the fourth of an 18-game home stand for the Eagles.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Softball vs. Stonehill:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Stonehill Skyhawks
When: Tuesday, March 25 at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Stonehill: The Skyhawks got swept by the LIU Sharks over the weekend 12-8, 8-0, and 8-0.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a series loss to the NC State Wolfpack over the weekend. NC State won the first two games 19-5 and 5-0 while Boston College won the finale 10-7.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 12, 2024. Boston College defeated Stonehill 8-0 in five innings.