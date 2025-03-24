BC Bulletin

How to Watch: Boston College Softball vs Stonehill

The Eagles look to build momentum with a midweek matchup against the Skyhawks.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Softball (BC_Softball) via X

The Boston College Eagles (12-14, 1-8 ACC) softball team continues its home stand with a midweek game against the Stonehill Skyhawks (6-16, 0-6 NEC) on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Skyhawks are looking to snap their eight-game losing streak. Most recently, Stonehill was swept by the LIU Sharks over the weekend 12-8 and 8-0 on Saturday as well as 8-0 on Sunday.

The Eagles are looking to build momentum. Over the weekend, Boston College suffered a series sweep to the NC State Wolfpack. The Eagles lost the first two games 19-5 in five innings on Friday and 5-0 on Saturday, but took the finale on Sunday 10-7 to avoid the sweep. 

The win marked Boston College’s first ACC victory of the season. 

The contest is the fourth of an 18-game home stand for the Eagles. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Softball vs. Stonehill: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Stonehill Skyhawks 

When: Tuesday, March 25 at 3 p.m. ET 

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass. 

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Stonehill: The Skyhawks got swept by the LIU Sharks over the weekend 12-8, 8-0, and 8-0. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a series loss to the NC State Wolfpack over the weekend. NC State won the first two games 19-5 and 5-0 while Boston College won the finale 10-7. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 12, 2024. Boston College defeated Stonehill 8-0 in five innings. 

