How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse in 2025 NCAA Selection Show
The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team is looking to keep its title as national champions.
So far on the road to repeat, Boston College has boasted a 17-2 overall record which includes an 8-1 mark in ACC play, made it to the ACC Championship game, and is the No. 2 team in the nation.
Now, the Eagles are awaiting their opponent for the first round of the NCAA Tournament which will be announced on Sunday night during the NCAA Selection Show at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
In total, 29 teams will make the field, 15 automatic bids from conference champions and 14 at-large bids.
Boston College will be one of the 14 at-large bids after falling to UNC 14-12 in the ACC title game.
The first round will begin on May 9 and the second round will be on May 11 both at the school hosting sites.
The teams that advance out of the single-elimination format will play in the quarterfinals on May 15.
The top four teams will head to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., for the semifinals on May 23 and the winners will square off in the national championship on May 25.
The first two rounds will be aired on ESPN+ while the rest of the tournament will be on ESPNU.
NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Postseason Schedule:
(All times ET)
- Selection show | Sunday, May 4 at 9 p.m. — ESPNU
- First round | Friday, May 9 — ESPN+
- Second round | Sunday, May 11 — ESPN+
- Quarterfinals | Thursday, May 15 — ESPNU, Noon, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
- Semifinals | Friday, May 23 — ESPNU, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- Final | Sunday, May 25 — ESPNU, Noon