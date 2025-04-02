How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse at No. 2 UNC
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (13-0, 6-0 ACC) women’s lacrosse team hits the road for a matchup against the No. 2 UNC Tar Heels (11-0, 6-0 ACC) on Saturday morning.
The Eagles and Tar Heels are currently the top two in both the national rankings and ACC standings.
Boston College has had a dominant year and has been the top team in the nation for the entirety of the season. The Eagles are currently riding a 21-game win streak which dates back to 2024.
The Tar Heels were ranked No. 4 in the preseason poll and have moved up to No. 2 after an impressive season.
This year, the UNC has recorded wins over No. 12 James Madison, Liberty, No. 5 Florida, No. 6 Syracuse, Louisville, Temple, No. 10 Virginia, No. 15 Clemson, Virginia Tech, No. 3 Northwestern, and No. 21 Notre Dame.
This will be the second No. 1 vs. No. 2 game for the Eagles this year. The other one was on Feb. 15 when Boston College defeated the then-No. 2 Northwestern Wildcats 13-9 on the road.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse at UNC:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UNC Tar Heels
When: Saturday, April 5 at 11 a.m. ET
Where: Dorrance Field, Chapel Hill, N.C.
TV: ESPNU
Last Outing, UNC: The Tar Heels earned a 14-3 road victory over No. 21 Notre Dame on Sunday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a home win over the Pitt Panthers 18-6 on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 30, 2024. Boston College beat UNC 18-12 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.