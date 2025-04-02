BC Bulletin

How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse at No. 2 UNC

The Eagles look to stay undefeated as they go on the road on Saturday.

Kim Rankin

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (13-0, 6-0 ACC) women’s lacrosse team hits the road for a matchup against the No. 2 UNC Tar Heels (11-0, 6-0 ACC) on Saturday morning. 

The Eagles and Tar Heels are currently the top two in both the national rankings and ACC standings. 

Boston College has had a dominant year and has been the top team in the nation for the entirety of the season. The Eagles are currently riding a 21-game win streak which dates back to 2024.

The Tar Heels were ranked No. 4 in the preseason poll and have moved up to No. 2 after an impressive season. 

This year, the UNC has recorded wins over No. 12 James Madison, Liberty, No. 5 Florida, No. 6 Syracuse, Louisville, Temple, No. 10 Virginia, No. 15 Clemson, Virginia Tech, No. 3 Northwestern, and No. 21 Notre Dame. 

This will be the second No. 1 vs. No. 2 game for the Eagles this year. The other one was on Feb. 15 when Boston College defeated the then-No. 2 Northwestern Wildcats 13-9 on the road. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse at UNC: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and UNC Tar Heels

When: Saturday, April 5 at 11 a.m. ET 

Where: Dorrance Field, Chapel Hill, N.C. 

TV: ESPNU

Last Outing, UNC: The Tar Heels earned a 14-3 road victory over No. 21 Notre Dame on Sunday. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a home win over the Pitt Panthers 18-6 on Saturday afternoon. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 30, 2024. Boston College beat UNC 18-12 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

Kim Rankin
