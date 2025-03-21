BC Bulletin

How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse at No. 5 Stanford

The Eagles look to stay perfect on the year against the Cardinal on Saturday afternoon.

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse (bcwlax) via X

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (11-0, 4-0 ACC) women’s lacrosse team looks to stay undefeated on the season as it travels to Stanford, Calif., to take on the Stanford Cardinal (9-1, 3-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. 

In its first year in the ACC, Stanford has had an impressive 2025 campaign. So far, the Cardinal has earned non-conference wins over  No. 20 USC, Colorado, UC Davis, Villanova, Cornell, and most recently No. 7 Yale as well as conference wins over No. 14 Virginia, Pitt, and Virginia Tech. 

The Cardinal’s sole loss this season was at the hands of No. 8 Syracuse 14-13 in double overtime on March 7. 

Boston College has followed up its national championship run with a dominant performance. 

The Eagles have won eight of their 11 games by double digits. The closest victory was by four points over No. 3 Northwestern in February. 

Boston College is coming off an 18-7 road win over the Brown Bears on Tuesday. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse at Stanford: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Stanford Cardinal 

When: Saturday, March 22 at 4 p.m. ET 

Where: Maloney Field at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium, Stanford, Calif. 

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Stanford: The Cardinal recorded a home win over the No. 7 Yale Bulldogs 11-10 on Sunday. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a road win over the Brown Bears 18-7 in midweek action on Tuesday. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 5, 2008. Stanford defeated Boston College 14-10 at home. 

Published
Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

