How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse at No. 5 Stanford
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (11-0, 4-0 ACC) women’s lacrosse team looks to stay undefeated on the season as it travels to Stanford, Calif., to take on the Stanford Cardinal (9-1, 3-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
In its first year in the ACC, Stanford has had an impressive 2025 campaign. So far, the Cardinal has earned non-conference wins over No. 20 USC, Colorado, UC Davis, Villanova, Cornell, and most recently No. 7 Yale as well as conference wins over No. 14 Virginia, Pitt, and Virginia Tech.
The Cardinal’s sole loss this season was at the hands of No. 8 Syracuse 14-13 in double overtime on March 7.
Boston College has followed up its national championship run with a dominant performance.
The Eagles have won eight of their 11 games by double digits. The closest victory was by four points over No. 3 Northwestern in February.
Boston College is coming off an 18-7 road win over the Brown Bears on Tuesday.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse at Stanford:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Stanford Cardinal
When: Saturday, March 22 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Maloney Field at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium, Stanford, Calif.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Stanford: The Cardinal recorded a home win over the No. 7 Yale Bulldogs 11-10 on Sunday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a road win over the Brown Bears 18-7 in midweek action on Tuesday.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 5, 2008. Stanford defeated Boston College 14-10 at home.