How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Women's Lacrosse vs Pitt
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (12-0, 5-0 ACC) women’s lacrosse team looks to stay perfect on the season as it hosts the Pitt Panthers (6-5, 1-4 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers have struggled throughout the season. The longest and only winning streak they have had all season was three games at the beginning of March and have lost two of their last three.
In conference play, Pitt has won just one game this year, a 7-6 victory over Cal on March 8 at home.
The team is entering the matchup with a little momentum as it is coming off a midweek road win over Temple 13-10 on Tuesday.
Boston College has been dominant this year. Currently, the Eagles are riding a 20-game winning streak which dates back to last year.
Most recently, the Eagles defeated No. 6 Stanford on the road 17-9 on Saturday.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse vs. Pitt:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Pitt Panthers
When: Saturday, March 29 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Pitt: The Panthers defeated Temple 13-10 on the road in midweek action on Tuesday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a ranked road win over the No. 6 Stanford Cardinal 17-9 last weekend.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during last year’s regular season on Feb. 24, 2024. Boston College beat Pitt 19-3 in Pittsburgh, Penn.