How to Watch: No. 14 Boston College Baseball vs No. 6 Virginia in ACC Tournament
After upsetting No. 11-seeded Notre Dame 5-4 early Wednesday morning, the No. 14 Boston College Eagles (27-28, 11-19 ACC) baseball team is getting ready to take on the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers (32-17, 16-11 ACC) in the second round of the 2025 ACC Tournament later in the night.
The Eagles earned the win over the Fighting Irish after third baseman Patrick Roche notched an RBI single in the tenth inning. Reliever Gavin Soares aided in the team’s success going 4.2 innings and allowing just one hit, two walks, and striking out five batters.
The contest marks Virginia’s first of the ACC Tournament as it earned a bye week with its seed.
The winner will take on No. 3 UNC in the quarterfinals on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Virginia in ACC Tournament:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers
When: Wednesday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, N.C.
TV: ACC Network
Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers earned a series win over the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend. Virginia took the first game 12-2 and finale 3-1. The team dropped the middle game 5-4.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated Notre Dame 5-4 in extra innings in the first round of the ACC Tournament early Wednesday morning.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a series during the regular season this year from March 7-9. Boston College won the series, taking the opener 7-4 and the rubber match 6-3. It lost the middle game 22-16.