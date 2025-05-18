BC Bulletin

How to Watch: No. 14 Boston College Baseball vs No. 11 Notre Dame in ACC Tournament

The Eagles start their run in Durham on Tuesday night.

The No. 14-seeded Boston College Eagles (26-28, 11-19 ACC) baseball team starts its run in the 2025 ACC Baseball Tournament against the No. 11-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish (32-20, 14-16 ACC) on Tuesday night. 

The Eagles are looking to bounce back and keep their season alive after a series loss to the Cal Golden Bears this weekend. Boston College dropped the opener 8-6 and finale 4-3, however took the middle game 10-9. 

The Fighting Irish are looking to continue the momentum from the weekend as it earned a series win over the Miami Hurricanes. Notre Dame won the first game 3-2 and the finale 12-2. The team dropped the middle game 15–1. 

This will be the fourth game played between the two teams this season. Earlier in the year, the pair played a three-game series from April 11-13 that Boston College won, dropping the first game 2-0 and winning the next two 6-5 and 4-3. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Notre Dame in ACC Tournament: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish 

When: Tuesday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET 

Where: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, N.C. 

TV: ACC Network

Full Bracket

2025 ACC Baseball Tournament Bracket. Photo Credit: theACC.com
theACC.com

