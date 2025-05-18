How to Watch: No. 14 Boston College Baseball vs No. 11 Notre Dame in ACC Tournament
The No. 14-seeded Boston College Eagles (26-28, 11-19 ACC) baseball team starts its run in the 2025 ACC Baseball Tournament against the No. 11-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish (32-20, 14-16 ACC) on Tuesday night.
The Eagles are looking to bounce back and keep their season alive after a series loss to the Cal Golden Bears this weekend. Boston College dropped the opener 8-6 and finale 4-3, however took the middle game 10-9.
The Fighting Irish are looking to continue the momentum from the weekend as it earned a series win over the Miami Hurricanes. Notre Dame won the first game 3-2 and the finale 12-2. The team dropped the middle game 15–1.
This will be the fourth game played between the two teams this season. Earlier in the year, the pair played a three-game series from April 11-13 that Boston College won, dropping the first game 2-0 and winning the next two 6-5 and 4-3.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Notre Dame in ACC Tournament:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish
When: Tuesday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, N.C.
TV: ACC Network
Last Outing, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish earned a series win over the Miami Hurricanes this weekend. Notre Dame took the opening game 3-2 and finale 12-2. The team dropped the middle game 15-1.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a series loss to the Cal Golden Bears this weekend, dropping the first game 8-6 and finale 4-3. Boston College took the middle game 10-9.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a series earlier in the season from April 11-13. Boston College won the set, dropping the first game 2-0 and winning the next two 6-5 and 4-3.