How to Watch: No. 2 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse NCAA Quarterfinals Matchup Against No. 7 Yale
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (18-2) women’s lacrosse team continues its run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a quarterfinals matchup against the No. 7 Yale Bulldogs (16-3) on Thursday.
Both teams earned second round wins to advance to the quarterfinals.
Boston College earned a 10-7 victory over Stony Brook on Sunday after holding off a late comeback attempt while Yale squeaked by Syracuse 9-8 after Jenna Collignon scored the go-ahead goal in the final six minutes of regulation.
The contest marks the Bulldogs’ third game of the tournament compared to the Eagles’ second. Yale beat UAlbany in the first round 12-9 on May 9. Boston College was one of three teams to earn a first round bye.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. The winner will punch its ticket to Gillette Stadium for the semifinals and will play either Penn or No. 3 Northwestern next week.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse vs. Yale:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Yale Bulldogs
When: Thursday, May 15 at 5 p.m. ET
Where: Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field, Newton, Mass.
TV: ESPNU
Last Outing, Yale: The Bulldogs narrowly defeated Syracuse 9-8 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at home.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 10-7 win over Stony Brook in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on April 3, 2024, for a midweek matchup in the regular season. Boston College defeated Yale 16-8 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.