St. John's Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16 (Red Storm Face Uphill Battle)

St. John’s stormed into the Sweet 16 after a buzzer-beating win over No. 4 seed Kansas on Sunday. That was its eighth straight win, and the Red Storm have lost just once since January 3.

It was a team effort from St. John’s in that win over Kansas, with Zuby Ejiofor and Bryce Hopkins each putting up 18 points.

St. John’s is rolling right now, but its toughest games yet are coming up. Can the Red Storm keep it going as we enter the Sweet 16?

Let’s take a look at UConn’s odds to win March Madness entering the Sweet 16.

St. John’s Odds to Win March Madness Entering Sweet 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

+3500 (10th)

As the lowest seed remaining in the East Region, it’s not too surprising that St. John’s is in the bottom half of teams in terms of odds to win March Madness entering the Sweet 16.

The Red Storm are below Michigan State (+3000), UConn (+2500), and Duke (+370), who they must beat to advance to the Elite 8.

It’s an uphill battle, for sure, as St. John’s is a +235 underdog with a +6.5 spread against Duke in the Sweet 16 as of Tuesday afternoon.

If the Red Storm do keep rolling, though, they’ll face off against the winner of Michigan State vs. UConn. They’re 2-1 against the Huskies this season, including a win in the Big East Tournament.

Taking down Duke will certainly shorten St. John’s odds, so get in now if you’re a believer.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.