How to Watch: No. 2 Boston College Women's Lacrosse vs No. 10 Virginia
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (13-1, 6-1 ACC) women’s lacrosse team plays its final home game of the regular season against the No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers (10-4, 4-3 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles are looking to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season last weekend to the No. 1 UNC Tar Heels 12-11. Prior to the defeat, Boston College held a 21-game winning streak which dated back to last year.
The Cavaliers are looking to keep their success going. Currently, Virginia is riding a three-game winning streak with victories over the VCU Rams, the Louisville Cardinals, and most recently the No. 7 Maryland Terps earlier in the week.
Saturday will also be Senior Day and the team's Pink Game.
The contest marks the second-to-last regular season game for both teams. The two will finish their slates next weekend with Boston College traveling to No. 11 Syracuse and Virginia hosting Virginia Tech.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Women's Lacrosse vs. Virginia:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers
When: Saturday, April 12 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPNU
Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers earned a 13-9 road win over the Maryland Terps on Wednesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season to the UNC Tar Heels 12-11 last Saturday.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in last year's regular season on April 13, 2024. Virginia beat Boston College 13-12 in Charlottesville, Va.