How to Watch: No. 2 Boston College Women's Lacrosse vs No. 3 Northwestern in NCAA Semifinals
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (19-2) women’s lacrosse team is looking to advance to its eighth straight national championship as it takes on the No. 3 Northwestern Wildcats (18-2) in the NCAA Tournament semifinals at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Friday evening.
Both teams have recorded two wins apiece in the tournament to punch their ticket to the Final Four.
After earning a first-round bye, Boston College notched a victory over Stony Brook 10-7 in the second round on May 11 and a quarterfinals win over No. 7 Yale 18-11 on Thursday night.
Northwestern, who also had a first-round bye in the tournament, put up impressive wins over Michigan 15-7 in the second round and Penn 17-12 in the quarterfinals.
The winner of the contest will play either No. 1 UNC or No. 4 Florida in the national championship on Sunday afternoon.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse vs. Northwestern in NCAA Semifinals:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Northwestern Wildcats
When: Friday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m. ET
Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
TV: ESPNU
Last Outing, Northwestern: The Wildcats earned a 17-12 win over Penn in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the No. 7 Yale Bulldogs 18-11 in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was earlier in the season on Feb. 15. Boston College defeated Northwestern 13-9 in Evanston, Ill., in the third game of the season.