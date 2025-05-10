How to Watch: No. 2 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse vs Stony Brook in Second Round of NCAA Tournament
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team starts its run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a second round matchup against the Stony Brook Seawolves on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles earned the No. 2 overall seed after solidifying a 17-2 overall record, an 8-1 mark in conference play during the regular season, and making it to the ACC Championship game where they lost to UNC 14-12.
With the placement, Boston College not only became a hosting site, but also earned a first round bye, automatically advancing it to the second round.
As for Stony Brook, it earned an 11-8 win over Loyola Maryland in the first round of the tournament on Friday to secure the matchup with Boston College.
This will be the first time this season the two teams have played against each other and the sixth time overall. Boston College leads the all-time series 4-1.
The last time these two teams met was also in the NCAA Tournament during the 2018 quarterfinals. Boston College defeated Stony Brook 12-11. The Eagles would go on to lose in the national championship game to James Madison.
The winner of the contest will take on either No. 7 Yale or Syracuse in the quarterfinals on May 15.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse vs. Stony Brook:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Stony Brook Seawolves
When: Sunday, May 11 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Last Outing, Stony Brook: The Seawolves earned an 11-8 win over Loyola Maryland in the first round of the tournament on Friday evening.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 14-12 loss to the UNC Tar Heels in the ACC Championship title game on April 27.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on May 19, 2018, in Newton, Mass., in the NCAA Quarterfinals. Boston College defeated Stony Brook 12-11.