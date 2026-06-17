Boston College Football Picks Up Commitment From Class of 2027 ATH Kayden Edwards

Boston College football has picked up another commitment for its class of 2027.

The Eagles have landed a commitment from athlete/quarterback Kayden Edwards out of Ironton High School in Ironton, Ohio.

Boston College football has picked up a commitment from class of 2027 QB/ATH Kayden Edwards out of Ironton High School in Ironton, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/qCy6qJaBhl — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) June 17, 2026

Edwards is rated as a three-star prospect and ranks No. 1,687 nationally, No. 115 in quarterbacks, and No. 73 in the state of Ohio, according to Rivals Industry.

He received his offer from Boston College on Feb. 10 and chose the Eagles over Ohio, Miami Ohio, Western Michigan, Duke, Liberty, JMU, Marshall, North Dakota, UNLV, Kent State, Kentucky, App State, Toledo, West Virginia, Bowling Green, and UMass.

Edwards is the 23rd commitment for Boston College’s ‘27 class.

He joins safety Jackson Tucker, edge Alex Johnson, running back Xavier Bala, athlete Jayden Paulino, tight end Charlie Fowler, linebacker Will Mettee, athlete Zahir Mitchell, cornerback Jett Watson, safety Mamadee Sangaray, wide receiver Armani Hill, athlete Elijah Goins, wide receiver Magnus Talma, defensive lineman Kaleb Exume, defensive lineman Krystian Walcott, offensive lineman Hawken Anderson, safety Braylon Gamble, quarterback Jace German, offensive tackle Dominic Maser, quarterback Ben Rolapp, linebacker Blaize Battaglia, cornerback Samajai Davis, and athlete Franklon Evans.

Boston College Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

ATH/QB Kayden Edwards, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Ironton High School, Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/17/2026) S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026) LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026) TE CHarlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26) EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26) ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026) ATH Franklon Evans, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) ATH Samajai Davis, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Arlington, Arlington, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) QB Ben Rolapp, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - The Brunswick School, Greenwich, Ct. (Committed 06/09/2026) RB Xavier Bala, 6-foot, 220 lbs. - St. Anthony's, Long Island City, N.Y. (Committed 06/10/2026) QB Jace German, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tucker, Tucker, Ga. (Committed 06/11/2026) DL/OL Krystian Walcott, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Buford, Buford, Ga. (Committed 06/14/2026) S Braylon Gamble, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Massillon Washington, Massillon, Ohio (Committed 06/14/2026). DL Kaleb Exume, 6-foot-3, 320 lbs. - Cardinal Mooney, Sarasota, Fla. (Committed 06/15/2026) OL/LS Dominic Maser, 6-foot-8, 305 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, Mass. (Committed 06/15/2026) ATH Jayden Paulino, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Passaic County Technical Insititue, Wayne, N.J. (Committed 06/17/2026)

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