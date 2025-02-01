BC Bulletin

Jan Korec Earns Second Career Shutout, The Rundown: February 1, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

The No. 1 Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team defeated No. 8 UMass Lowell 4-0 on Friday night.

Eagles goalie Jan Korec started in the net in place of Jacob Fowler inside a sold out Conte Forum.

In his second start of the season, Korec recorded 22 saves and posted a shutout, the second of his collegiate career.

Today’s Schedule:

  • Skiing: Boston College in Saint Michael’s Carnival | Smugglers' Notch, Jeffersonville, Vt.

Eagles Results:

  • Women’s Tennis: Harvard 6, Boston College 1.
  • Women’s Hockey: Boston University 3, Boston College 2.

Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:

13 days.

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College men’s hockey forward Ryan Leonard scored a hat trick in the Eagles victory on Friday night.
  • Class of 2027 offensive weapon Kennie Leggett has received an offer from Boston College. The sophomore is a product of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif.
  • The Boston College football program shared a glimpse into the team’s offseason workout on Friday.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“People tell me if I don't eat vegetables, I'm going to get scurvy. Well, what the hell. But I was never overweight as a player. There was a clause in my contract that said I had to weigh in at 270 every Friday morning. I always made it. I'd have dinner on Monday, and then I wouldn't eat until Friday.”

Art Donovan

Published
Kim Rankin
