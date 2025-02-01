Jan Korec Earns Second Career Shutout, The Rundown: February 1, 2025
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team defeated No. 8 UMass Lowell 4-0 on Friday night.
Eagles goalie Jan Korec started in the net in place of Jacob Fowler inside a sold out Conte Forum.
In his second start of the season, Korec recorded 22 saves and posted a shutout, the second of his collegiate career.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men’s Track & Field: Boston College in Harvard Invitational | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats; Boston College in John Thomas Terrier Classic | Boston, Mass. | FloTrack | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women’s Track & Field: Boston College in Harvard Invitational | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats; Boston College in John Thomas Terrier Classic | Boston, Mass. | FloTrack | Live Video | Live Stats
- Skiing: Boston College in Saint Michael’s Carnival | Smugglers' Notch, Jeffersonville, Vt.
- Men’s Basketball: Boston College vs. Florida State | 2 p.m. ET | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Women’s Hockey: No. 12 Boston College at Merrimack | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Women’s Tennis: Harvard 6, Boston College 1.
- Women’s Hockey: Boston University 3, Boston College 2.
- Men’s Hockey: Boston College 4, UMass Lowell 0.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men’s hockey forward Ryan Leonard scored a hat trick in the Eagles victory on Friday night.
- Class of 2027 offensive weapon Kennie Leggett has received an offer from Boston College. The sophomore is a product of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif.
- The Boston College football program shared a glimpse into the team’s offseason workout on Friday.
