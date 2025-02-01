Ryan Leonard’s Hat Trick Leads No. 1 Boston College Men’s Hockey Past No. 8 UMass Lowell
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (19-4-1, 12-3-1 HE) men’s hockey team increased its win streak to seven games as it defeated the No. 8 UMass Lowell River Hawks (13-8-3, 6-6-2 HE) 4-0 at Conte Forum on Friday night.
Offensively, the Eagles were led by forward Ryan Leonard, who scored three goals in the contest. His first goal was the first of the game by either team at the 3:04 mark of the opening frame, assisted by defenseman Drew Fortescue and forward James Hagens.
The sophomore scored a pair of goals in the third period, the first 13 seconds into the frame, assisted by forward Andre Gasseau and defenseman Aidan Hreschuk and the second at 6:58 with help from forward Oskar Jellvik and defenseman Michael Hagens.
The performance earned Leonard his second hat trick of the season.
Boston College’s other score came from forward Gabe Perreault at the 15:25 mark of the first period, his ninth of the season. The goal was assisted by James Hagens and forward Teddy Stiga.
Eagles goalie Jan Korec made his second start of the season. In the outing, he recorded 22 saves and was credited with the shutout, the second of his collegiate career and Boston College’s seventh of the season.
With the win, the Eagles finish the regular season 2-0-1 against the River Hawks.
Up next, Boston College starts its run in the 2025 Beanpot on Monday night. The team takes on Northeastern in the opening round at TD Garden in Boston. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET.
