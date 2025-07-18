Jaylen Brown Trains at Boston College Practice Facility: The Rundown
Basketball is officially in the offseason for both college and the NBA, however one professional player is still putting work in during the break.
On Thursday, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown visited and trained at the Hoag, a practice facility for both Boston College men’s and women’s teams.
”WHERE CHAMPIONS TRAIN: great to have Jaylen Brown putting in work and shifting the energy this morning at Hoag,” said Boston College men’s basketball via X.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Friday, July 18.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Thursday, July 17.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
43 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College volleyball released its schedule for the upcoming season. The slate features 32 games and the season opens on Aug. 29 with a doubleheader against NJIT and Stonehill.
- Former Boston College men’s hockey forward Ryan Leonard’s hat trick against UMass Lowell last season made the bracket for Hockey East’s 2024-25 Play of the Year.
- Two former Boston College men’s soccer players helped New York City FC II to a 1-0 victory over Toronto this week.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On 1941 Sugar Bowl] "Frank Leahy was a sonofabitch in practice. He'd run plays over and over and over – sometimes 10 times or more until the team got it right. Leahy had a drill where the punt returner would be back there alone, and he would have to return the punt against 11 men. Same thing on kickoff drills. Do you think you ever worried about running a punt back?"- Eddie Burns
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social