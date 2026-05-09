Kylee Colbert Scores Six Goals, No. 14 BC Women's Lacrosse Beats No. 18 Yale 10–4

Kylee Colbert scored four goals in the first half and supported a 4–0 run for Boston College. Then, Colbert scored another two goals in the second half.

Colbert scored six goals on eight shot attempts and the No. 14 Eagles eliminated the No. 18 Bulldogs 10–4.

Kylee's sister, Casey, assisted on two of Kylee's goals. Kylee and Casey are both from Long Island, where BC's game versus Yale was hosted. This is Kylee and Casey's first season together as college teammates.

"I just think it's so awesome being back on Long Island, especially," Colbert said. "It's like I was playing in the backyard again so it's just so great."

Sister ➡️ Sister for the BTB 🥶



Casey finds Kylee for a first-half hat trick! pic.twitter.com/lMagJzQeET — BC Women's Lacrosse (@BCwlax) May 8, 2026

Colbert's six goals is a personal best for goals in a single game.

"It sort of looked like everything was coming easy to [Colbert]," BC lacrosse head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said. "I just said that to her. It was like a state of flow that you only can get when you work really hard. And today was just sort of like an accumulation of a very hard-working week. Kylee worked really hard all week. She's leading the offense and it was just her day."

BC nearly shut out the Bulldogs for the entire second quarter. Yale's Nell Dulcey scored with 37 seconds left in the quarter.

"You know, the girls, they executed the game plan really well," Walker-Weinstein said. Our defensive coordinator stressed it all week. Just making sure we kept them down the alley, give them shots that Shea [Dolce] can prepare for. And our one-v-ones were amazing. There's a lot of really good doubles. The angles of the doubles, and then closing the doubles and keeping ball pressure on was a huge piece of it."

Dolce saved a free position shot and two more shots on Yale's first power play of the fourth quarter.

"It's just sort of the story of her career," Walker-Weinstein said. "She makes the saves she needs to and then she makes, you know, two or three extra per game that no one else could ever make. And I think that showed in that stretch. Having back-to-back saves in a power play is pretty crazy, but honestly, like, it's just par for the course to me for Shea."

Boston College will play No. 10 Stony Brook on Sunday at noon ET.

"Oh, it's gonna be great," Walker-Weinstein said. "I mean, it's gonna be a dog fight, like, that's why we play the sport, to play against fierce competitors like those girls."

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