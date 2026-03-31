Late Surge Gives No. 22 Boston College Baseball Midweek Win Over Maine

BRIGHTON, Mass.— The No. 22 Boston College Eagles (21-9, 8-4 ACC) baseball team earned a 7-4 victory over the Maine Black Bears (5-21, 3-3 AE) on Tuesday.

The Black Bears jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. After getting two base runners on with a leadoff single by Quinn Murphy and an error on Eagles first baseman Nick Wang, Troy Carpenter knocked down an RBI single to give Maine the early lead. Brody Rasmussen brought in the other run on a sacrifice fly.

Boston College cut its deficit in half 2-1 in the home half of the inning on an RBI double by Wang. The extra base hit marked the Eagles’ only hit until the fifth.

In the fifth, Danny Surowiec and Jace Roossien drew back-to-back walks to reach base. Then, the Eagles used their biggest key to success thus far this season, small ball, to go in front 3-2. Colin Larson hit a sacrifice bunt to get the pair into scoring position and Julio Solier and Ty Mainolfi brought them in. Solier hit an RBI groundout and Mainolfi dropped an RBI single into shallow right field.

Maine responded and went back in front 4-3 in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Chris Bear and an RBI single by Juju Stevens. Prior to the two runs, Drew Reynolds drew a leadoff walk and Nolan DeAndrade got on base with a single.

In the bottom of the frame, Boston College tied things up at 4 on an RBI groundout by Mainolfi.

The Eagles scored the game-winning run in the eighth on an RBI single by Danny Surowiec 5-4 and added two final runs to the board on an RBI bunt single by Gunnar Johnson and an RBI single by Solier to cement the 7-4 win.

Left-handed pitcher Jacob Burnham started on the mound for the Eagles. In the appearance, the sophomore pitched 4.1 innings and allowed four hits, two runs (one earned), walked two batters, and struck out four.

Chase Hartsell and Sean Hard entered the game out of the bullpen. Hard picked up the win and moved to 3-1 on the year.

Next up, Boston College travels to Chapel Hill, N.C., to play a three-game series with the No. 6 UNC Tar Heels starting on Thursday evening. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET on ACCCNX.