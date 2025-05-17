BC Bulletin

Live Blog: Boston College Baseball at Cal (Game 3)

The Eagles are looking to take the series from the Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon.

Kim Rankin

The Boston College Eagles (26-27, 11-18 ACC) baseball team is looking to win its final series of the regular season against the Cal Golden Bears (21-30, 8-21 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. 

Currently, the series is even after each team won a game. 

In the opening game of the series on Thursday, Cal defeated Boston College 8-6 after the Eagles gave up a pair of two-run home runs in the ninth inning to Jacob French and Max Handron. 

In the middle game on Friday night, Boston College defeated Cal 10-9 after scoring three runs in the top of the ninth and holding off a late comeback attempt in the bottom half of the inning. 

Both teams are looking to end the regular season on a positive note and potentially help their seeding for the ACC Tournament which starts on Tuesday. 

First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET.

Projected Starting Lineups

Boston College’s Starting Lineup:

Cal’s Starting Lineup:

CF Josiah Ragsdale

2B Jarren Advincula

3B Patrick Roche

LF Carl Schmidt

RF Jack Toomey

1B Dominic Smaldino

DH Kyle Wolff

CF Jacob French

1B Vince Cimini

SS PJ Moutzouridis

LF Colin Larson

DH Max Handron

C Beck Milner

3B Cade Campbell

2B Adam Magpoc

C Alex Birge

SS Sam McNulty

RF Jack Johnston

Live Updates

Pregame

  • First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Cal Golden Bears

When: Thursday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET
            Friday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET
            Saturday, May 17 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Stu Gordon Stadium, Berkeley, Calif. 

TV: ACCNX 

Last Outing, Cal: The Golden Bears suffered a series loss to the No. 2 Florida State Seminoles last weekend. Cal dropped the opening game 8-2 and the finale 5-1. The team won the middle game 5-0. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles swept their two-game set at UMass Lowell over the weekend, 8-3 and 5-0. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season during the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, Ariz. Boston College beat Cal 12-10 on Feb. 18, 2024.

