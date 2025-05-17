Live Blog: Boston College Baseball at Cal (Game 3)
The Boston College Eagles (26-27, 11-18 ACC) baseball team is looking to win its final series of the regular season against the Cal Golden Bears (21-30, 8-21 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
Currently, the series is even after each team won a game.
In the opening game of the series on Thursday, Cal defeated Boston College 8-6 after the Eagles gave up a pair of two-run home runs in the ninth inning to Jacob French and Max Handron.
In the middle game on Friday night, Boston College defeated Cal 10-9 after scoring three runs in the top of the ninth and holding off a late comeback attempt in the bottom half of the inning.
Both teams are looking to end the regular season on a positive note and potentially help their seeding for the ACC Tournament which starts on Tuesday.
First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET.
Projected Starting Lineups
Boston College’s Starting Lineup:
Cal’s Starting Lineup:
CF Josiah Ragsdale
2B Jarren Advincula
3B Patrick Roche
LF Carl Schmidt
RF Jack Toomey
1B Dominic Smaldino
DH Kyle Wolff
CF Jacob French
1B Vince Cimini
SS PJ Moutzouridis
LF Colin Larson
DH Max Handron
C Beck Milner
3B Cade Campbell
2B Adam Magpoc
C Alex Birge
SS Sam McNulty
RF Jack Johnston
Live Updates
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Cal Golden Bears
When: Thursday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET
Friday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 17 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Stu Gordon Stadium, Berkeley, Calif.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Cal: The Golden Bears suffered a series loss to the No. 2 Florida State Seminoles last weekend. Cal dropped the opening game 8-2 and the finale 5-1. The team won the middle game 5-0.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles swept their two-game set at UMass Lowell over the weekend, 8-3 and 5-0.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season during the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, Ariz. Boston College beat Cal 12-10 on Feb. 18, 2024.