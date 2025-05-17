Ninth Inning Rally Gives Boston College Baseball Win Over Cal, Evens Series
The Boston College Eagles (26-27, 11-18 ACC) baseball team evened its series with the Cal Golden Bears (21-30, 8-21 ACC) after winning the middle game of the series 10-9 on Friday night.
Similar to the opening game of the series, Cal got out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Leadoff batter Jarren Advincula reached on a single, advanced to second on a single by left fielder Carl Schmidt, and scored on a fielding error by the Eagles. Schmidt also crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly.
Boston College cut its deficit in half 2-1 in the third on a solo home run by center fielder Josiah Ragsdale and took the lead 4-2 on a disastrous fourth by the Golden Bears.
Cal relief pitcher Gavin Eddy gave up three straight walks to left fielder Colin Larson, catcher Beck Milner, and second baseman Adam Magpoc to load the bases.
Later in the inning, Ragsdale reached base on a catcher’s interference which brought in a run, third baseman Patrick Roche was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Magpoc stole home to cap off the scoring.
The Golden Bears got within one run 4-3 in the home half of the inning on a solo home run by catcher Alex Mirge, but Boston College held onto its lead until the sixth.
Cal regained the lead 5-4 in the sixth after two runners scored on a fielding error by Magpoc.
The Eagles battled back and retook the lead 7-5 after a breakdown by the Cal bullpen.
Gunnar Johnson came into the game to pinch hit and knotted it up at 5 on a solo home run to right field.
After the blast, Ryan Spalliero came into pitch for the Golden Bears and allowed a single, a hit by pitch, and committed an error to load the bases.
The junior’s pitching woes continued as pinch hitter Esteban Garcia drew a bases-loaded walk, and Larson was hit by a pitch.
Boston College saw a pitching disaster of its own in the bottom half of the inning. Reliever Tyler Mudd gave up a leadoff single and a walk to put two runners on with no outs.
Designated hitter Max Handron hit an RBI single to cut the Golden Bears deficit back to one 7-6.
Karl Meyer came into the game out of the bullpen and gave up an RBI single to third baseman Cade Campbell to tie things up at 7.
John Kwiatkowski entered the contest after the game-tying hit and allowed an RBI single to Advincula which put the Golden Bears back up 8-7.
In the ninth, Boston College got down to its final out, but a late rally mixed with a couple of errors gave it the 10-8 lead.
Ragsdale got things going with a single and Roche reached on a fielding error. Right fielder Jack Toomey was called safe at first after another fielding error which brought the game-tying run home.
Garcia gave Boston College the lead back 10-8 on an RBI double which brought in a pair of runs.
In the home half of the inning, Cal scored one run after first baseman Dominic Smaldino crossed home plate on a double play, but stranded the game-tying run at third base to end the game.
Pitcher Brady Miller started on the mound for Boston College. In the outing, the freshman went six innings and allowed six hits, five runs (two earned), walked two batters, and struck out four.
Next up, Boston College and Cal play their regular season finale on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET on ACCNX.