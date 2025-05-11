Live Blog: Boston College Baseball at UMass Lowell (Game 2)
The Boston College Eagles (24-26, 10-17 ACC) baseball team finishes its two-game set against the UMass Lowell River Hawks (17-31, 8-13 AE) at LeLacheur Park in Lowell, Mass., on Sunday afternoon.
In the first game on Saturday, the Eagles defeated the River Hawks 8-3. Boston College notched three home runs from Vince Cimini, Jack Toomey, and a grand slam by Kyle Wolff to lead the team to victory.
This will be the fourth and final game between the two teams this season. Boston College is a perfect 3-0 against UMass Lowell this year.
Prior to the set, the Eagles played two midweek games against the River Hawks in April, both at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass. Boston College won 3-1 on April 8 and 5-4 on April 23.
UMass Lowell will be looking to snap a five-game losing in its home finale.
The skid started by getting swept to UAlbany 6-1, 12-9, and 7-2 last weekend and continued into the team’s midweek game against Northwestern 9-3 on Wednesday. The River Hawks added to the skid with their loss on Saturday.
For Boston College, this is the second on a five-game road trip to end the regular season. Next weekend, it will travel to Cal to finish conference play prior to the ACC Tournament.
The game will be streamed on America East TV.
Projected Starting Lineups
Boston College’s Starting Lineup:
UMass Lowell’s Starting Lineup:
CF Josiah Ragsdale
3B Brandon Fish
3B Patrick Roche
1B Conor Kelly
RF Jack Toomey
CF Alex Luccini
DH Kyle Wolff
RF Carlos Martinez
C Beck Milner
DH Scott Donahue
2B Adam Magpoc
2B Rowan Masse
1B Vince Cimini
C Jake Fitzgibbons
C Colin Larson
LF Spencer Aubin
SS Sam McNulty
SS Brayden Cali
Live Updates
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET.