Live Blog: Boston College Baseball at UMass Lowell (Game 2)

The Eagles play their finale with the River Hawks on Sunday afternoon.

Kim Rankin

The Boston College Eagles (24-26, 10-17 ACC) baseball team finishes its two-game set against the UMass Lowell River Hawks (17-31, 8-13 AE) at LeLacheur Park in Lowell, Mass., on Sunday afternoon.

In the first game on Saturday, the Eagles defeated the River Hawks 8-3. Boston College notched three home runs from Vince Cimini, Jack Toomey, and a grand slam by Kyle Wolff to lead the team to victory.

This will be the fourth and final game between the two teams this season. Boston College is a perfect 3-0 against UMass Lowell this year.

Prior to the set, the Eagles played two midweek games against the River Hawks in April, both at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass. Boston College won 3-1 on April 8 and 5-4 on April 23.

UMass Lowell will be looking to snap a five-game losing in its home finale.

The skid started by getting swept to UAlbany 6-1, 12-9, and 7-2 last weekend and continued into the team’s midweek game against Northwestern 9-3 on Wednesday. The River Hawks added to the skid with their loss on Saturday.

For Boston College, this is the second on a five-game road trip to end the regular season. Next weekend, it will travel to Cal to finish conference play prior to the ACC Tournament.

The game will be streamed on America East TV.

Projected Starting Lineups

Boston College’s Starting Lineup:

UMass Lowell’s Starting Lineup:

CF Josiah Ragsdale

3B Brandon Fish

3B Patrick Roche

1B Conor Kelly

RF Jack Toomey

CF Alex Luccini

DH Kyle Wolff

RF Carlos Martinez

C Beck Milner

DH Scott Donahue

2B Adam Magpoc

2B Rowan Masse

1B Vince Cimini

C Jake Fitzgibbons

C Colin Larson

LF Spencer Aubin

SS Sam McNulty

SS Brayden Cali

Live Updates

Pregame

  • First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET.

