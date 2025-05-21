Live Blog: No. 14 Boston College Baseball vs No. 11 Notre Dame in ACC Tournament

BC Bulletin

The No. 14-seeded Boston College Eagles (26-28, 11-19 ACC) baseball team starts its run in the 2025 ACC Baseball Tournament with a first round matchup against the No. 11-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish (32-20, 14-16 ACC) on Tuesday night Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. 

The Eagles are looking to keep their season alive. Boston College is coming off a series loss to Cal over the weekend where it lost the opener 8-6 and finale 4-3. The team took the middle game 10-9.

The Fighting Irish, on the other hand, are riding some momentum as it is coming off a series win over Miami this past weekend. Notre Dame took the first game 3-2 and the rubber match 12-2 while it lost the second game of the set 15-1.

The winner will take on No. 6 Virginia in the second round on Wednesday night.

Projected Starting Lineups

Boston College’s Starting Lineup:

Notre Dame's Starting Lineup:

CF Josiah Ragsdale

CF DM Jefferson

3B Patrick Roche

C Carson Tinney

RF Jack Toomey

DH Davis Johnson

C Gunnar Johnson

1B Parker Brzustewicz

1B Esteban Garcia

2B Connor Hincks

DH Kyle Wolff

SS Estevan Moreno

2B Vince Cimini

LF Jared Zimbardo

LF Colin Larson

3B Nick DeMarco

SS Sam McNulty

RF Brady Gumpf

Live Updates

Pregame

  • First pitch is set for 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish 

When: Tuesday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET 

Where: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, N.C. 

TV: ACC Network

Last Outing, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish earned a series win over the Miami Hurricanes this weekend. Notre Dame took the opening game 3-2 and finale 12-2. The team dropped the middle game 15-1. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a series loss to the Cal Golden Bears this weekend, dropping the first game 8-6 and finale 4-3. Boston College took the middle game 10-9. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a series earlier in the season from April 11-13. Boston College won the set, dropping the first game 2-0 and winning the next two 6-5 and 4-3. 

Full Bracket

2025 ACC Baseball Tournament Bracket. Photo Credit: theACC.com
