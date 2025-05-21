Live Blog: No. 14 Boston College Baseball vs No. 11 Notre Dame in ACC Tournament
The No. 14-seeded Boston College Eagles (26-28, 11-19 ACC) baseball team starts its run in the 2025 ACC Baseball Tournament with a first round matchup against the No. 11-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish (32-20, 14-16 ACC) on Tuesday night Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
The Eagles are looking to keep their season alive. Boston College is coming off a series loss to Cal over the weekend where it lost the opener 8-6 and finale 4-3. The team took the middle game 10-9.
The Fighting Irish, on the other hand, are riding some momentum as it is coming off a series win over Miami this past weekend. Notre Dame took the first game 3-2 and the rubber match 12-2 while it lost the second game of the set 15-1.
The winner will take on No. 6 Virginia in the second round on Wednesday night.
Projected Starting Lineups
Boston College’s Starting Lineup:
Notre Dame's Starting Lineup:
CF Josiah Ragsdale
CF DM Jefferson
3B Patrick Roche
C Carson Tinney
RF Jack Toomey
DH Davis Johnson
C Gunnar Johnson
1B Parker Brzustewicz
1B Esteban Garcia
2B Connor Hincks
DH Kyle Wolff
SS Estevan Moreno
2B Vince Cimini
LF Jared Zimbardo
LF Colin Larson
3B Nick DeMarco
SS Sam McNulty
RF Brady Gumpf
Live Updates
Pregame
- First pitch is set for 9 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish
When: Tuesday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, N.C.
TV: ACC Network
Last Outing, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish earned a series win over the Miami Hurricanes this weekend. Notre Dame took the opening game 3-2 and finale 12-2. The team dropped the middle game 15-1.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a series loss to the Cal Golden Bears this weekend, dropping the first game 8-6 and finale 4-3. Boston College took the middle game 10-9.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a series earlier in the season from April 11-13. Boston College won the set, dropping the first game 2-0 and winning the next two 6-5 and 4-3.