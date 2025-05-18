Where Boston College is Seeded for 2025 ACC Baseball Tournament
The ACC has announced the full bracket for the conference’s baseball tournament which starts on Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
All 16 teams will be playing in the tournament this year with the top four seeds getting a double bye and seeds No. 5-8 getting one bye.
Georgia Tech earned the No. 1 overall seed and automatically advances to the quarterfinals on Thursday. Joining the Yellow Jackets is Florida State, who snagged the No. 2 seed, UNC, who will be the No. 3 seed, and NC State, who is the No. 4 seed.
As for the teams to get a first-round bye and advance to Wednesday’s second round, Clemson gained the No. 5 seed while Virginia is No. 6, Duke is No. 7, and Wake Forest is No. 8.
There will be four first round games on Tuesday for No. 9-16.
No. 9 Miami and No. 16 Cal will square off to start the tournament at 9 a.m. ET, followed by No. 12 Virginia Tech and No. 13 Stanford at 1 p.m., No. 15 Pitt vs. No. 10 Louisville at 5 p.m. and No. 14 Boston College and No. 11 Notre Dame cap off the day at 9 p.m.
Wake Forest will play the winner of Miami/Cal to start off Wednesday’s slate while Clemson will play the winner of Virginia Tech/Stanford, Duke will play the winner of Louisville/Pitt, and Virginia will take on the winner of Notre Dame/Boston College.
All games will be on ACC Network except for the championship game which will be on Sunday, May 25 at noon on ESPN2.
