Live Blog: No. 2 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse vs No. 7 Yale in NCAA Quarterfinals
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team continues its run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a matchup against the No. 7 Yale Bulldogs in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Both teams earned second round wins to place themselves into the quarterfinals.
Boston College topped Stony Brook 10-7 after holding off a late comeback attempt while Yale narrowly defeated Syracuse 9-8, both on Sunday.
The winner of this game will head to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., for the semifinals next week and will take on No. 3 Northwestern.
Live Updates
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- No. 3 Northwestern has punched its ticket to the semifinals with a 17-12 win over Penn. The winner of this game will take on Northwestern next week at Gillette Stadium.
- Faceoff is set for 5 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Yale Bulldogs
When: Thursday, May 15 at 5 p.m. ET
Where: Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field, Newton, Mass.
TV: ESPNU
Last Outing, Yale: The Bulldogs narrowly defeated Syracuse 9-8 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at home.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 10-7 win over Stony Brook in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on April 3, 2024, for a midweek matchup in the regular season. Boston College defeated Yale 16-8 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.