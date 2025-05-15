BC Bulletin

Live Blog: No. 2 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse vs No. 7 Yale in NCAA Quarterfinals

The Eagles and Bulldogs square off on Thursday with a trip to Gillette Stadium on the line.

The No. 2 Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team continues its run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a matchup against the No. 7 Yale Bulldogs in the quarterfinals on Thursday. 

Both teams earned second round wins to place themselves into the quarterfinals. 

Boston College topped Stony Brook 10-7 after holding off a late comeback attempt while Yale narrowly defeated Syracuse 9-8, both on Sunday.

The winner of this game will head to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., for the semifinals next week and will take on No. 3 Northwestern. 

Live Updates

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top]. 

Pregame

  • No. 3 Northwestern has punched its ticket to the semifinals with a 17-12 win over Penn. The winner of this game will take on Northwestern next week at Gillette Stadium.
  • Faceoff is set for 5 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Yale Bulldogs

When: Thursday, May 15 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field, Newton, Mass. 

TV: ESPNU

Last Outing, Yale: The Bulldogs narrowly defeated Syracuse 9-8 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at home. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 10-7 win over Stony Brook in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on April 3, 2024, for a midweek matchup in the regular season. Boston College defeated Yale 16-8 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

Full Bracket

2025 NCAA QF WLAX Bracket. Photo Credit: NCAA.com
NCAA.com

