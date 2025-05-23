BC Bulletin

Live Blog: No. 2 Boston College Women's Lacrosse vs No. 3 Northwestern in NCAA Semifinals

The Eagles take on the Wildcats in the Final Four with a trip to the national championship on the line.

Kim Rankin, Graham Dietz

Boston College Women's Lacrosse (bcwlax) via X

The No. 2 Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team continues its run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a semifinal matchup against the No. 3 Northwestern Wildcats on Friday evening at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. 

The Eagles (19-2) have notched two wins in the tournament thus far to advance to the Final Four, a 10-7 win over Stony Brook in the second round on May 11 and an 18-11 win over No. 7 Yale in the quarterfinals on May 15. 

The Wildcats (18-2) have had a similar path as they have boasted a pair of wins in the tournament. Northwestern’s first victory was over Michigan 15-7 in the second round and the other was over Penn 17-12 in the quarterfinals. 

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. The last time they squared off was early in the regular season on Feb. 15 in Evanston, Ill. Boston College defeated Northwestern 13-9. 

The winner will take on either No. 4 Florida or No. 1 UNC in the national championship on Sunday afternoon. 

Live Blog

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top]. 

Pregame

  • UNC defeats Florida 20-4 and advances to the national championship. The winner of this game will take on the Tar Heels on Sunday afternoon.
  • According to The Weather Channel, the temperature is supposed to be in the low 50s with a chance for rain. We will keep you updated on the weather forecast as it changes.
  • Face-off is set for 5:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Northwestern Wildcats

When: Friday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass. 

TV: ESPNU

Last Outing, Northwestern: The Wildcats earned a 17-12 win over Penn in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the No. 7 Yale Bulldogs 18-11 in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was earlier in the season on Feb. 15. Boston College defeated Northwestern 13-9 in Evanston, Ill., in the third game of the season.

Full Bracket

2025 NCAA WLax Final Four Bracket. Photo Credit: NCAA.com
NCAA.com

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Graham Dietz
GRAHAM DIETZ

Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College. He worked for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as sports editor. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025. He previously worked as a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.

