Live Blog: No. 2 Boston College Women's Lacrosse vs No. 3 Northwestern in NCAA Semifinals
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team continues its run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament with a semifinal matchup against the No. 3 Northwestern Wildcats on Friday evening at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
The Eagles (19-2) have notched two wins in the tournament thus far to advance to the Final Four, a 10-7 win over Stony Brook in the second round on May 11 and an 18-11 win over No. 7 Yale in the quarterfinals on May 15.
The Wildcats (18-2) have had a similar path as they have boasted a pair of wins in the tournament. Northwestern’s first victory was over Michigan 15-7 in the second round and the other was over Penn 17-12 in the quarterfinals.
This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. The last time they squared off was early in the regular season on Feb. 15 in Evanston, Ill. Boston College defeated Northwestern 13-9.
The winner will take on either No. 4 Florida or No. 1 UNC in the national championship on Sunday afternoon.
Live Blog
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- UNC defeats Florida 20-4 and advances to the national championship. The winner of this game will take on the Tar Heels on Sunday afternoon.
- According to The Weather Channel, the temperature is supposed to be in the low 50s with a chance for rain. We will keep you updated on the weather forecast as it changes.
- Face-off is set for 5:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Northwestern Wildcats
When: Friday, May 23 at 5:30 p.m. ET
Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
TV: ESPNU
Last Outing, Northwestern: The Wildcats earned a 17-12 win over Penn in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the No. 7 Yale Bulldogs 18-11 in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was earlier in the season on Feb. 15. Boston College defeated Northwestern 13-9 in Evanston, Ill., in the third game of the season.