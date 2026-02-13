No. 3 Boston College Women's Lacrosse Suffers Loss to No. 16 Notre Dame in ACC Opener

The No. 3 Boston College Eagles (0-2, 0-1 ACC) women’s lacrosse team suffered a 12-9 loss in its ACC opener to the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0, 1-0 ACC) on Friday evening at Fish Field House.

The Fighting Irish opened the scoring with a goal from Maura Irish with 13:58 to go in the first quarter.

The Eagles quickly responded and Kylee Colbert found the back of the net to score the equalizer with 12:42 left in the first.

After tying things up, Notre Dame scored a pair of unanswered goals, the first from Meghan O'Hare with 10:17 to go and the second from Kate Timarky with 8:41 left to put the Fighting Irish back in front 3-1.

To close out the quarter, Boston College scored three consecutive goals by Molly Driscoll, Hanna Davis, and Marissa White to gain its first lead of the day 4-3 after the opening frame.

In the second, Boston College outscored Notre Dame 3-1 to take a 7-4 lead into halftime. The Eagles saw goals from Driscoll with 12:27 to go, White with 7:25 left, and Giulia Colarusso with 2:16 to go while the Fighting Irish’s only goal came from Grace Maroney with 4:54 remaining in the quarter.

Coming out of the break, Notre Dame scored the first goal of the second half to cut into its deficit 7-5. Maroney recorded the goal for the Fighting Irish with 9:27 to go in the third. White put the Eagles back up by three 8-5 with her third goal of the day with 6:39 remaining in the quarter.

In the final three minutes of the frame, each team scored one goal. O'Hare tallied the Fighting Irish’s goal with 2:58 to go and Brooke McLoy had the Eagles’ score with 2:20 left to give Boston College a 9-6 lead heading into the final 15 minutes of action.

Notre Dame scored six consecutive goals and shut out the Eagles in the fourth to earn the come from behind win.

After two goals from Madison Rassas in the first three minutes of the quarter, the Fighting Irish knotted the contest up at 9 with a goal from Maroney with 11:24 to go and went in front for the first time since the opening quarter 10-9 with 10:10 left with a goal from Charley Bacigalupo.

Notre Dame added some support 11-9 with a score from Irish with 6:36 left and cemented the 12-9 win with a goal from Kate Timarky with 1:55 remaining in regulation.

Eagles goalie Shea Dolce tallied 14 saves and allowed 12 goals in the outing.

The loss marked Boston College's second straight as it also lost its season opener to No. 2 Northwestern 20-12 last Friday.

Next up, Boston College will travel to Atlanta, Ga., to take on the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Feb. 21. Face-off is set for 3 p.m. ET.

