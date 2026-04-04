Live Updates For No. 22 Boston College Baseball's Rubber Match at No. 6 UNC

The No. 22 Boston College Eagles (22-10, 9-5 ACC) baseball team plays its series finale against the No. 6 UNC Tar Heels (26-5-1, 10-4 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

In the first game of the series on Thursday night, Boston College defeated UNC 6-1. The Eagles were led by Gunnar Johnson, who had three hits, a walk, and an RBI, and A.J. Colarusso, who allowed just one unearned run on the mound in six innings of work.

In the second game of the series on Friday night, UNC defeated Boston College 5-2 to force a rubber match. The Tar Heels scored three runs in the first two innings and never looked back. Jake Schaffner and Tyler Howe each had two hits for UNC in the middle game of the series which included a two-run triple by Schaffner to help the Tar Heels secure the victory.

For the Eagles, left-handed pitcher Brady Miller (0-0, 0.82 ERA) will start on the mound. So far this season, the sophomore has pitched 22 innings and allowed 10 hits, four runs (two earned), walked out six batters, and struck out 25.

Miller will be going against left-handed pitcher Folger Boaz (2-0, 6.28 ERA). For the Tar Heels, Boaz has pitched 28.2 innings and allowed 38 runs, 20 hits (all earned), walked eight batters, and struck out 23.

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Top 9

Jack Toomey strikes out swinging and that will do it from Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels take the series. UNC 8, Boston College 7.

Ty Mainolfi singles into left field to extend the game. The tying run is aboard.

Nick Wang grounds out and Boston College is down to its final out.

Julio Solier strikes out swinging.

Bottom 8

Jake Schaffner pops up to end the eighth and Boston College is down to its final three outs. UNC 8, Boston College 7.

Carter French flies out.

Cooper Nicholson strikes out looking.

Sean Hard comes into the game for Boston College out of the bullpen.

Top 8

Colin Larson grounds out to end the top half of the inning. UNC 8, Boston College 7.

Danny Surowiec enters to pinch hit for Kyle Wolff and pops up.

Gunnar Johnson hits a sac bunt to put Luke Gallo into scoring position.

UNC makes a pitching change. Walker McDuffie enters the game for the third straight day.

Luke Gallo draws a leadoff walk.

Bottom 7

Tyler Howe grounds into a double play to end the seventh. UNC 8, Boston College 7.

Colin Hynek gets plunked to reach base.

Owen Hull puts UNC back in front on a two-RBI single. UNC 8, Boston College 7.

UNC scores on a wild pitch. It's a one-run ballgame. Boston College 7, UNC 6.

Macon Winslow draws a four-pitch walk to load the bases. Boston College will make a pitching change and bring in John Kwiatkowski comes into a bad situation.

Erik Paulsen flies out into deep left field. Colin Larson makes the catch at the warning track.

Gavin Gallaher draws a four-pitch walk. UNC has two on with no outs.

Jake Schaffner draws a leadoff walk. The game-tying run is headed to the plate.

Top 7

Carter Hendrickson grounds into a double play. It's stretch time in Chapel Hill. Boston College 7, UNC 5.

Jack Toomey gets hit by a pitch.

Ty Mainolfi strikes out swinging.

Nick Wang draws a leadoff walk.

Bottom 6

Carter French flies out to end the inning. Boston College 7, UNC 5.

Cooper Nicholson hits a sac fly which brings in a run. Boston College 7, UNC 5.

Tyler Howe reaches on a fielder's choice and Macon Winslow scores. Boston College 7, UNC 5.

Colin Hynek draws a walk and the bases are juiced for UNC.

Boston College makes a pitching change. Kyle Kipp comes in for Brady Miller.

Owen Hull draws a five-pitch walk and the Tar Heels have two on with no outs.

Macon Winslow hits a leadoff double. The ball goes into right-center field, the throw is in time to get Winslow at second, but it is dropped by Julio Solier.

Top 6

Julio Solier strikes out swinging on a dropped third strike to end the top half of the inning. Boston College 7, UNC 3.

Colin Larson is picked off at first base for the second out of the inning.

Colin Larson draws a walk. The Eagles have a base runner.

Kyle Wolff grounds out on his first pitch.

UNC makes a pitching change. Jackson Rose comes in out of the bullpen.

Bottom 5

Erik Paulsen grounds into a double play to end the fifth. Boston College 7, UNC 3.

Gavin Gallaher flies out deep into the outfield, but the ball hung and is caught at the warning track.

Jake Schaffner hits a leadoff single. The play was originally called an out, but UNC challenges and the call is overturned. UNC has a runner to lead things off.

Top 5

Gunnar Johnson grounds out to stop a long top half of the inning. Boston College 7, UNC 3.

Luke Gallo knocks down an RBI single and Carter Hendrickson scores on a wild pitch. The Eagles have plated six in the inning and it is still going. Boston College 7, UNC 3.

Carter Hendrickson draws a walk and that will do it for UNC's starting pitcher.

Jack Toomey hits an RBI double for some run support. Boston College 5, UNC 3.

Ty Mainolfi hits a bases-clearing double to put BC back in front. Boston College 4, UNC 3.

Julio Solier doubles.

Colin Larson reaches on a fielder's choice, Gunnar Johnson is thrown out at second.

Kyle Wolff strikes out swinging.

Gunnar Johnson draws a leadoff walk.

Bottom 4

Perry Hargett grounds into a double play to end the inning.

Cooper Nicholson strikes out swinging.

Tyler Howe gets hit by a pitch.

Colin Hynek hits a leadoff double.

Top 4

Luke Gallo grounds out.

Carter Hendrickson lines out.

Jack Toomey flies out.

Bottom 3

Owen Hull singles, but BC throws out Macon Winslow at home plate to end the inning. UNC 3, Boston College 1.

Macon Winslow gives UNC the lead with an RBI double that scores a pair. UNC 3, Boston College 1.

Erik Paulsen flies out for out No. 2.

Gavin Gallaher evens things at 1 with an RBI single. Boston College 1, UNC 1.

Jake Schaffner hits a single that rolls into the outfield which puts runners on the corners.

Perry Hargett draws a walk in the nine hole and the top of the order for UNC is coming up.

Cooper Nicholson grounds out.

Top 3

Ty Mainolfi grounds out and Boston College goes down in order for the first time today. Boston College 1, UNC 0.

Nick Wang grounds out.

Julio Solier grounds out.

Bottom 2

UNC goes down in order. Onto the third. Boston College 1, UNC 0.

Top 2

Colin Larson grounds out to end the top half of the inning.

Kyle Wolff hits an RBI double to bring in a run and the Eagles strike first in the rubber match. Boston College 1, UNC 0.

Gunnar Johnson strikes out swinging and there are quickly two away.

Luke Gallo strikes out looking for the first out of the frame.

Carter Hendrickson draws a walk and the Eagles have something brewing in the second. Two on and nobody out.

Jack Toomey draws a leadoff walk to open the second frame.

Bottom 1

Macon Winslow flies out to end the inning and strand a runner on base. Boston College 0, UNC 0.

Erik Paulsen strikes out swinging.

Gavin Gallaher hits a single and the Tar Heels have a runner on base.

Jake Schaffner pops up for UNC's first time at the dish.

Top 1

Ty Mainolfi grounds into a double play and that will do it for the Eagles' first time at the plate. Boston College 0, UNC 0.

Nick Wang drops down a one-out single for the first hit of the day.

Julio Solier strikes out swinging for the first out of the afternoon.

Pregame

UNC will be without Matt McKnight and Sean Hurley.

Boston College will be without Sean Martinez, Easton Masse, Joe Gold, and Ethan Marzo.

First pitch is set for noon ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and UNC Tar Heels

When: Thursday, April 2 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, April 3 at 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 at noon

Where: Boshamer Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, UNC: The Tar Heels picked up a 5-4 win over the Campbell Fighting Camels in 14 innings in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 7-4 home win over the Maine Black Bears on Tuesday evening.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last year on May 23, 2025, in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals. UNC defeated Boston College 7-2, ending the Eagles’ season.