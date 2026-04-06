How to Watch: No. 23 Boston College vs. Umass in 2026 Baseball Beanpot First Round

On Tuesday, No. 23 Boston College baseball (22-11, 9-6 Atlantic Coast) will host UMass (6-17, 2-13 Mid-American) at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass., for the first round of the 2026 Baseball Beanpot.

First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Unlike the normal Beanpot, which is the annual single-elimination men’s hockey tournament between BC, Boston University, Harvard, and Northeastern at TD Garden, the Baseball Beanpot includes UMass because BU’s baseball program was cut following the 1995 season.

The first Baseball Beanpot was played in 1990 at Fenway Park, and the Eagles’ 15 total championships ranks first among the four schools by a sizable margin — Northeastern is second with eight championships, the Minutemen are third with seven, and Harvard is last with five.

However, the Huskies have captured the last two Baseball Beanpots, and BC’s last title came in 2023 under former head coach Mike Gambino.

In 2025, the championship game returned to Fenway for the first time since 2019. Northeastern bested Harvard, 5-4, while the Eagles demolished UMass, 13-6, in the consolation game.

BC holds a 19-11 record against the Minutemen all-time, and its overall Beanpot record is 43-18-1.

Below is all the information on how to watch Tuesday’s matchup.

How to Watch: No. 23 Boston College vs. UMass in first round of 2026 Baseball Beanpot

Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen

When: Tuesday, April 7 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX on ESPN

Last outing, UMass: On Saturday, the Minutemen dropped a 6-0 loss to Northern Illinois in Amherst, Mass., to lose their three-game series with the Huskies.

Last outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered an 8-7 loss at North Carolina on Saturday to come out on the losing side of their three-game series with the Tar Heels, who are ranked No. 6 in the nation by D1Baseball.

Last meeting: The last time these two teams met was on April 29, 2025, in the 2025 Baseball Beanpot consolation round at Fenway Park, in which BC picked up a 13-6 victory.

Check out the full NCAA Division I baseball rankings for this week:

Holding steady in the polls pic.twitter.com/JwpjdJV2g3 — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 6, 2026

D1Baseball Top 25- Week 8

(ranking, team, record)

UCLA, 29-2 Texas, 26-5 Georgia Tech, 26-5 Georgia, 27-6 Florida State, 24-7 UNC, 27-5-1 Oregon State, 24-6 Alabama, 25-8 Mississippi State, 25-7 Southern Miss, 23-9 Coastal Carolina, 23-8 UCF, 20-9 Virginia, 24-9 USC, 27-6 Auburn, 22-9 Oklahoma, 21-10 West Virginia, 21-7 Texas A&M, 25-6 Nebraska, 26-6 Arizona State, 23-9 Oregon, 24-8 Arkansas, 20-13 Boston College, 22-11 LSU, 22-11 Ole Miss, 22-11

Dropped Out: Florida, Kentucky