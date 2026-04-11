Live Updates From No. 23 Boston College Baseball's 2026 ALS Awareness Game vs Virginia Tech

BOSTON, Mass. — On Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, the Boston College baseball program plays its annual ALS Awareness Game in honor of Pete Frates, who spearheaded the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, raising over $100 million for a cure, at Fenway Park.

A former captain who played for the Eagles from 2004-07, Frates was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in March 2012, roughly five years after his graduation.

He was a stud outfielder for the Maroon and Gold, but his character — on and off the field — stood out most to his peers. That aspect of his identity was not taken from him after his diagnosis, according to BC head coach Todd Interdonato.

“Pete wasn't a special individual because he got diagnosed,” Interdonato said on Friday. “Pete was a special individual who then got diagnosed, and then how unique of a human being [he was] actually came out after that.”

Today we play for something bigger than us ❤️3⃣#kals pic.twitter.com/9e4YKU2LcJ — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 11, 2026

Interdonato continued: “That was where people understood his personality after his diagnosis, where everybody in this community would tell you he was an absolute gem of a human being and one of the all-time favorite BC athletes, not just baseball players, to come through BC.”

The No. 23 Eagles (24-12, 9-7 Atlantic Coast) are looking to rebound from Friday’s 9-8, extra-innings loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies (16-16, 7-9), who traveled north for a total of three games against their conference foe.

The series closer is set to take place back at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass., on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

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FINAL: Boston College 8, Virginia Tech 7

T9

Soares strikes out Pete Daniel and Gunnar Johnson throws out Cooke at third to close out the win for the Eagles. Boston College 8, Virginia Tech 7.

Gavin Soares enters the game for John Kwiatkwoski in hopes of closing it out.

Sam Grube grounds out to first.

Hudson Letterman singles, sending Cooke to third.

Henry Cooke singles to right center.

B8

Luke Gallo grounds into a fielder's choice.

Hendrickson grounds into a fielder's choice, and Solier is out at home.

Jack Toomey walks, loading the bases for Carter Hendrickson.

Ty Mainolfi placed a sacrifice bunt down to move Solier over to third. The Hokies then intentionally walked Nick Wang, placing runners on the corners.

Julio Solier starts off the inning with a double to right field, which dropped to the grass because outfielder Sam Grube lost sight of the ball as it soared into his blind spot from the sun.

Brendan Yagesh comes in to pitch for the Hokies.

T8

John Kwiatkowski punches out Ethan Ball. Boston College 8, Virginia Tech 7.

Nick Locurto rips an RBI triple to the corner in right field, cutting the Hokies' deficit to one run. Todd Interdonato is visiting the mound. Boston College 8, Virginia Tech 7.

Owen Petrich singles through the right side. The tying run is now at the plate.

Sam Gates walks.

Ethan Gibson strikes out swinging.

Pete Daniel strikes out.

B7

Johnson is hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Wang. Kyle Wolff, pinch hitting for Danny Surowiec, then blasted an RBI sacrifice fly to right-center. Boston College 8, Virginia Tech 5.

Luke Gallo shoots an RBI single to center field to hand the lead back to BC. The bases are still loaded with only one out for Gunnar Johnson. Boston College 6, Virginia Tech 5.

Gallo!! The freshmen makes it 6-5🦅 pic.twitter.com/DHUZ11JZXE — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 11, 2026

Carter Hendrickson is hit, which loads the bases with one out for Luke Gallo.

Toomey strikes out swinging.

Nick Wang softly hits a single to center, rounding Mainolfi to third with no outs for Jack Toomey.

Ty Mainolfi singles through the middle.

Righty Ethan Grim comes in for the Hokies' starter, Brett Renfrow. Renfrow's final line: 6.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K's, 1 HP.

T7

Sam Grube grounds out into a double play, keeping the damage to just one run for the Eagles. Boston College 5, Virginia Tech 5.

Hard manufactures a massive rebound strikeout, fanning Hudson Lutterman to record the first out of the frame. His day is now over, however, as Todd Interdonato is opting to bring in lefty John Kwiatkowski.

Henry Cooke walks.

Hard's wild pitch allows Locurto to steal home, tying the game once again. Ball also stole second. Boston College 5, Virginia Tech 5.

Ethan Ball dribbles a single out to center, advancing Locurto to third.

Hard walks Nick Locurto, his first batter faced.

Sean Hard takes the mound in relief of Brady Miller. Miller's final line: 6.0 IP, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K's.

B6

Julio Solier strikes out looking.

Colin Larson strikes out.

Danny Surowiec flies out to center. Sam Gates made an elite scoop catch on the run.

T6

Owen Petrich flies out to center. Boston College 5, Virginia Tech 4.

Sam Gates' bunt attempt fails, as Brady Miller made a terrific throw-out play from between the mound and the plate.

Ethan Gibson grounds out to short.

B5

Gunnar Johnson hits an RBI sacrifice fly ball into right field, scoring Toomey from third. Gallo was thrown out at first in a pickle, however, ending the inning there. Boston College 5, Virginia Tech 4.

Luke Gallo walks, loading the bases. This is the second inning in a row that BC has loaded the bases.

Carter Hendrickson hits an infield single, advancing Toomey to second.

Jack Toomey ropes a single into left field.

Nick Wang strikes out looking.

T5

Julio Solier makes a beautiful jump throw across the diamond to record the final out of the inning. Boston College 4, Virginia Tech 4.

Miller collects his sixth strikeout against Sam Grube.

Hudson Lutterman strikes out.

B4

Ty Mainolfi grounds out. Boston College 4, Virginia Tech 4.

Surowiec advances to third and Solier moves to second on a passed ball.

Julio Solier walks.

Surowiec steals second.

Colin Larson lines out to right field.

Danny Surowiec lifts an RBI single into left-center, knotting up the score. Boston College 4, Virginia Tech 4.

Danny!! Tie ball game!! pic.twitter.com/7TyLvQv05H — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 11, 2026

Gunnar Johnson clears the bases with a double to shallow center field, which Sam Gates fielded poorly. Virginia Tech 4, Boston College 3.

Gunnar!! His double clears the bases and cuts it to 4-3 pic.twitter.com/xyyb9pRm0M — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 11, 2026

Luke Gallo is hit by a pitch, loading the bases.

Carter Hendrickson smokes a double into center, sending Toomey to third. This is the most BC's offense has threatened so far.

Jack Toomey rips a double into right field.

Nick Wang flies out to center.

T4

Henry Cooke pops out in the infield.

Miller strikes out Ethan Ball looking.

Nick Locurto grounds out to third base.

B3

Ty Mainolfi flies out to shallow left. Renfrow is all over the Eagles' lineup through the first three frames. Virginia Tech 4, Boston College 0.

Julio Solier grounds out to second base.

Colin Larson strikes out swinging. Brett Renfrow has only given up two hits to BC so far.

T3

Owen Petrich flies out with a deep pop-out to center. Virginia Tech 4, Boston College 0.

Miller strikes out Sam Gates, his third K of the game.

Ethan Gibson singles to center field, advancing Daniel to second.

Brady Miller walks Pete Daniel, his second walk of the game.

Sam Grube grounds out to second.

B2

Danny Surowiec leaves the two runners stranded with a pop-out to right field. Virginia Tech 4, Boston College 0.

The two-out rally continues with Gunnar Johnson singling through the middle of the infield, which advanced Gallo to third.

Luke Gallo reaches first on an error by Virginia Tech shortstop Pete Daniel.

Carter Hendrickson grounds out to third base.

Jack Toomey flies out to center field. The ball was caught at the warning track.

T2

Hudson Letterman flies out to center.

Henry Cooke reaches first on an error in the outfield.

Ethan Ball smacks a two-run homer into the right-field bullpen over Jack Toomey's head. Petrich scored from second. Virginia Tech 4, Boston College 0.

Nick Locurto strikes out.

The Hokies extend their lead with Owen Petrich's RBI double off the green monster, scoring Gibson. Virginia Tech 2, Boston College 0.

Sam Gates advances Gibson to third with a sacrifice bunt.

Ethan Gibson generates an infield single and makes it to second base on an errant throw from Luke Gallo at third.

B1

The inning ends in 1-2-3 fashion with a Nick Wang ground-out. Brett Renfrow only threw three pitches in the frame. Virginia Tech 1, Boston College 0.

Ty Mainolfi pops out to right-center.

Julio Solier chops a ground-out to third.

T1

Pete Daniel grounds out to second base, leaving two runners stranded. In Friday's loss, the Eagles also surrendered a run in the initial frame.

Sam Grube is walked by Miller, prompting a mound visit.

Hudson Lutterman records an RBI single to left field, scoring Cooke. Virginia Tech 1, Boston College 0.

Henry Cooke triples down the right-field line.

Ethan Ball sails a pop-out to right field.

Miller records his first strikeout of the game, fanning Nick Locurto.

Pregame:

Hello from one of my favorite places in the world, Fenway Park!



Today is the annual @BCBirdBall ALS Awareness Game in honor of former captain Pete Frates (‘07), who spearheaded the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge after his diagnosis.



Follow along: https://t.co/glVzKjdPl5 pic.twitter.com/MrwyeG1BCL — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) April 11, 2026

Left-handed pitcher Brady Miller (0-0, 2.33 ERA) will get the start for BC, while righty Brett Renfrow (1-4, 6.82 ERA) has the honor for the Hokies. The Eagles' batting order is the same as it was on Friday.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 23 Boston College Eagles and Virginia Tech Hokies

When: Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m. ET.

Where: Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last outing prior to series, Virginia Tech: The Hokies suffered an 11-4, non-conference loss to the Liberty Flames on Tuesday.

Last outing prior to series, Boston College: The Eagles run-ruled the Dartmouth Big Green 13-3 on Wednesday. Julio Solier, Ty Mainolfi, and Jack Toomey collected two hits apiece, and Nick Wang and Gunnar Johnson each recorded three RBIs.

Last meeting before series: The last time these two teams met was in 2024 for a three-game series in Brighton, Mass., from March 22-24. The Eagles were swept.