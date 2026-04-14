Game Info for Boston College Baseball's Midweek Matchups vs Northeastern and UConn

Ranked No. 24 in the country after capturing its fourth conference series win of the year this past weekend against Virginia Tech, Boston College baseball (26-12, 11-7 Atlantic Coast) will play a pair of midweek games at home on Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon, respectively, before hosting Duke for a three-game series this upcoming weekend.

However, the first of the two contests technically has far greater importance to the Eagles than the latter.

That is because it is the 2026 Baseball Beanpot Championship against the Northeastern Huskies, who have won the tournament in back-to-back years — meaning that BC has never won a Beanpot with head coach Todd Interdonato at the helm, as his tenure started in 2024.

It is clear that Interdonato hopes this could be the year in which the Eagles get the job done and bring the trophy back to the Heights, which is where the championship game will be played, because he made a specific request to BC students on Monday in regards to showing up for the team.

"So if there's a call to get students out here and on the hill, if there's anything that anybody could do to publicize that and get our fans out here, I would do it,” Interdonato said.

Todd Interdonato's request ahead of the Beanpot Final.



"So if there's a call to get students out here and on the hill, if there's anything that anybody could do to publicize that and get our fans out here, I would do it."



Huge one at Harrington tomorrow, 6 PM.

Pack the hill. — Chris Vogel (@ChrisVogel26) April 13, 2026

One day after Tuesday’s matchup against Northeastern (20-15, 10-5 Coastal Athletic), the Eagles will host another regional team at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass., the UConn Huskies (20-17, 6-3 Big East).

Below is all the information on how to watch, listen, or follow along with the two games.

Game 1 - 2026 Baseball Beanpot Championship

Time to play for a Championship

🆚 Northeastern

🕰️ 6:00 p.m.

📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/urc3wDOa9T — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 14, 2026

Who: Boston College Eagles and Northeastern Huskies

When: Tuesday, April 14 at 6 p.m. ET.

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

Television: ACCNX

Last Outing, Northeastern: The Huskies picked up a 13-5 victory over the Maine Black Bears on Sunday after dropping the first contest of their two-game series 5-0.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles captured a 6-2 triumph against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the series finale to collect their fourth ACC series of 2026 and move into third place in the conference standings.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 24 at Friedman Diamond in Brookline, Mass. The Eagles defeated the Huskies 3-2.

Game 2

Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies.

When: Wednesday, April 15 at 3 p.m. ET.

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

Television: ACCNX

Last Outing, UConn: The Huskies run-ruled Butler 13-0 in seven innings on Sunday in Indianapolis, Ind.

Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was on March 10 in Storrs, Conn. The game was a barnburner, as BC scored 26 runs to UConn’s 19 to earn the road victory.

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