Live Updates From Boston College Baseball's Series Finale vs. No. 9 Virginia

BRIGHTON, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (20-8, 8-3 ACC) baseball team is looking for its second consecutive series sweep as it takes on the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers (21-7, 6-5 ACC) on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles have already taken the series from the Cavaliers after winning the first two games.

In the opener on Friday, Boston College defeated Virginia 5-3 after putting up a pair of two-run innings in the second and seventh.

In the middle game of the set on Saturday, BC routed Virginia 17-0 which was highlighted by a seven-run fifth inning. In total, the Eagles had 15 hits and five walks in the contest. Nick Wang led the way with four hits, which included a home run, and two runs batted in while Luke Gallo had three hits and batted four runs in.

Left-handed pitcher Brady Miller (0-0, 1.20 ERA) will start on the mound for the Eagles. The sophomore will be making his fourth appearance of the season. So far in the 2026 campaign, he has pitched 15 innings and allowed eight hits, four runs (two earned), walked five batters, and struck out 16.

As for the Eagles’ opponent, the Cavaliers will be going with right-handed pitcher John Paone (1-1, 5.63 ERA). Paone is a Lexington, Mass., native and will make his seventh start of the year. So far this season, the freshman has pitched 24 innings and allowed 21 hits, 15 runs (all earned), walked seven batters, and struck out 23.

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Top 2

Bottom 1

Nick Wang strikes out looking on a questionable call. Onto the second we go. Virginia 0, Boston College 0.

Ty Mainolfi strikes out swinging and there are two away for Nick Wang.

Julio Solier strikes out swinging for the Eagles' first out.

Top 1

Harrison Didawick strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. Virginia 0, Boston College 0.

Joe Tiroly draws a two-out walk for the first base runner of the day.

AJ Gracia goes down swinging for the second out.

Eric Becker strikes out swinging for the first out of the afternoon.

Pregame

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First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers

When: Friday, March 27 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 at 1 p.m.

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers earned a 16-6 run-rule win over the Maryland Terps in eight innings on Tuesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 12-2 run-rule win over the Merrimack Warriors in seven innings on Wednesday evening.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the second round of the 2025 ACC Tournament on May 21. Boston College defeated Virginia 12-8 to advance to the quarterfinals.