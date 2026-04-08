Live Updates From No. 23 Boston College Baseball's Midweek Game Against Dartmouth

BRIGHTON, Mass.— The No. 23 Boston College Eagles (23-11, 9-6 ACC) baseball team returns to the diamond to take on the Dartmouth Big Green (6-15, 3-6 IVY) on Wednesday afternoon at Harrington Athletics Village.

In the team’s last time out, Boston College picked up an 11-1 run-rule win over UMass in the opening round of the Beanpot on Tuesday afternoon which was highlighted by a five-run first inning. Carter Hendrickson ended the game early with a two-RBI single in the home half of the eighth.

On the other side, Dartmouth is coming off a series loss to Cornell over the weekend. The Big Green dropped its first two games of the set 8-1 on Friday and 4-2 on Saturday, then won the finale 15-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday to avoid the sweep.

Junior right-handed pitcher Drew Grumbles (1-0, 2.20 ERA) is expected to be the starter for the Eagles. So far this season, the Johns Hopkins transfer has made five starts, pitched 16.1 innings, and allowed 10 hits, five runs (four earned), walked seven batters, and struck out 13.

This will be the only meeting between the two teams this season and marks the second of an 11-game home stand for Boston College. For Dartmouth, the contest is the last of a five-game road trip.

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Pregame

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Although there was a rain delay in Tuesday's game against UMass, that will not be the case on Wednesday. It will be sunny all afternoon.

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Dartmouth Big Green

When: Wednesday, April 8 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Dartmouth: The Big Green split its doubleheader against the Cornell Big Red on Saturday afternoon. Dartmouth lost the first game 4-2 and won the second game 15-0 to avoid being swept.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up an 11-1 win over the UMass Minutemen in eight innings on Tuesday evening in the first round of the Beanpot.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last year on April 9, 2025. Boston College defeated Dartmouth 12-2 in eight innings in Hanover, N.H.