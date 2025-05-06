A Look at Boston College Women’s Lacrosse’s Region For 2025 NCAA Tournament
The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team starts its quest to repeat as national champions this weekend.
The Eagles earned the No. 2 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament after boasting a 17-2 overall record, 8-1 regular season conference record, and making it to the ACC Championship game before losing to UNC 14-12.
With the seeding, Boston College will not only be a host site, but also has a first-round bye and will play the winner of Loyola Maryland and Stony Brook on Sunday at noon ET in the second round.
This will be the first meeting between Loyola Maryland and Stony Brook this year.
In 2025, Loyola Maryland notched a 13-6 overall record which included a perfect 9-0 mark in Patriot League play.
The Greyhounds made it to their conference tournament title game where they lost to Navy 14-13 in OT. Currently, they are ranked No. 17 in the nation.
Stony Brook has had a similar campaign. This year, the Seawolves tallied a 15-4 overall record, a perfect 8-0 record in conference play, and won the Coastal Athletic Association Championship.
With the conference title, they earned one of the 15 automatic berths into the tournament. Currently, they are ranked No. 18 in the nation.
Boston College has had just one meeting with these teams this year, a matchup against Loyola Maryland to open the season on Feb. 7. The Eagles defeated the Greyhounds 21-7.
Whichever team comes out of the region will face the winner of the Yale Regional (Syracuse, Brown, Yale, and UAlbany) in the quarterfinals on May 15.
Both first and second round games will be aired on ESPN+.